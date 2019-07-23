DW Healthcare Partners Raises Fifth Fund with $610 Million of Capital Commitments

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused primarily on making control investments in North American middle market healthcare companies, announced the closing of its fifth fund. The fund was oversubscribed and met its cap of USD $610 million in total capital commitments. This brings DW Healthcare Partners' total capital under management to USD $1.43 billion.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from both previous and new investors in Fund V. We believe we have earned their trust through our long track record, sourcing model, and differentiated investment strategy," said DW Healthcare Partners' Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Andrew Carragher.

DW Healthcare Partners has invested in 34 platform companies and 52 add-ons since 2003. Many of these investments have been sourced through its internal sourcing process, which involves a team of six professionals continuously working to refine and build out its proprietary database of over 43,000 healthcare companies. DW Healthcare Partners has a team of more than 27 professionals across two offices located in Toronto, Ontario and Park City, Utah.

DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P. ("Fund V") will deploy the same investment strategy, as prior funds, of partnering with founders of exceptional middle market healthcare companies while providing its deep industry knowledge and operational expertise to build and accelerate growth. Fund V currently has one platform investment, Cefaly.

M 2 O Private Fund Advisors acted as DW Healthcare Partners' placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.43 billion in committed capital and invests in profitable healthcare companies with proven management teams.

DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined healthcare and investing experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-to-late-stage companies realize their potential for growth.

