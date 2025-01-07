DWARFLAB to Showcase World's Smallest Smart Telescope DWARF 3 at CES 2025

Weighing just 1.35 kg, featuring professional SONY IMX678 sensor, unique dual camera system, and user-friendly APP control, DWARF 3 pioneers a new era in portable astronomical observation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWARFLAB is showcasing its DWARF 3, the world's smallest smart telescope, at CES 2025.Equipped with SONY IMX678 sensor and builtin triple filters. DWARF 3 features both telephoto and wide-angle lenses, wireless connectivity, intuitive App control, and equatorial mount mode, making it an exceptionally user-friendly smart telescope. Most notably, DWARF 3 weighs merely 1.35 kg with a book-sized form factor, establishing itself as the world's most compact smart telescope.

Astro Photo Gallery by DWARF 3 Smart Telescope

"With this lightweight yet professional smart telescope, we're revolutionizing how people perceive professional astrophotography equipment," said Kai Huang, DWARFLAB's Chief Executive Officer. "Its breakthrough dual optical system and compact design make professional astrophotography unprecedentedly portable and accessible, enabling users to easily explore the cosmos."

Ultra-Portable at 1.35 kg

DWARF 3 sets a new standard in portability, weighing just 1.35 kg - the lightest and most compact among all smart telescopes in the market. This exceptional portability allows astrophotography enthusiasts to carry their equipment with minimal effort.

SONY IMX678 Sensor and Builtin Triple Filters

The telescope incorporates a SONY IMX678 sensor (1/1.8-inch) ensuring superior image quality. Its built-in VIS, Astro, and Dual Band filters enable impressive astronomical imaging even in light-polluted urban environments.

One-Tap GOTO with User-Friendly App

DWARF 3 seamlessly connects to smartphones via WiFi or NFC, allowing full control through the DWARFLAB App. The integrated star atlas with automated one-tap GOTO functionality, making astronomical targets easily accessible for beginners.

60-Second Long Exposure with EQ Mode

Addressing a common limitation of smart telescopes, DWARFLAB developed a proprietary equatorial mount mode supporting up to 60-second exposures. This feature compensates for Earth's rotation, maintaining stable tracking during long exposures while minimizing field rotation.

Advanced Astrophotography Features

DWARF 3 introduces innovative features including Astro Mosaic for panoramic deep-sky imaging and scheduled imaging for automated capture sessions. The wide-angle lens excels in capturing the Milky Way and extensive celestial scenes.

Beyond Astronomy: Versatile Functionality

While optimized for celestial objects including lunar, solar (with proper filters), deep-sky objects (DSOs), and the Milky Way, DWARF 3 also offers object tracking, panoramic, and time-lapse modes. This versatility extends its application to terrestrial photography, making it a truly versatile smart telescope.

CES Exhibition Details

DWARFLAB welcomes visitors to experience this innovative and versatile smart telescope at CES 2025 (January 7-10, Las Vegas Convention Center, Halls A-D, Booth 54269), featuring demonstrations by professional astrophotographers.

About DWARFLAB

DWARFLAB is an innovator in smart telescope area, dedicated to making astronomical observation accessible and engaging through innovative hardware and intuitive software experiences. The company's products are distributed in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, partnering with renowned retailers including High Point Scientific and B&H.

