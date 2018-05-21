Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Join Atom Tickets Advisory Board

"Dwayne has a unique and impressive connection with movie fans around the world who love going to theaters to watch his silver screen adventures. We're honored to have the opportunity to tap into his passion for the motion picture industry to ideate the possibilities," said Matthew Bakal, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Atom Tickets. "Dany is a global business strategy and marketing force that has a proven record of success along with her talented team of brand and marketing executives. We look forward to working with Dwayne and Dany to unleash innovation around the movie going experience."

"My main objective is to deliver entertainment that the world can enjoy," said Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dwayne Johnson. "We want this unforgettable experience to extend beyond just the film itself and start as soon as the ticket is purchased. Coming aboard with Atom Tickets creates an opportunity for us to add even greater value to the moving going event. We are not only deepening the connection with our fans and their movie going experience, but also revolutionizing the business of ticket buying as a whole. The Atom Team is an amazing group of individuals, who like us, are purely focused on the audience first."

"The desire to serve our audience is paramount to everything we do. We look for partners who, like us, are re-imagining how the entertainment industry does business to most effectively delight, inspire and add value to the consumer experience," said Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dany Garcia. "Atom Tickets is innovating the theater-going space by delivering cutting-edge technology, producing thoughtful deliverables and facilitating community experiences in ways that have not been done before in our industry. By joining their advisory board, we're excited to add our insight and storytelling skills to further harness their potential and transform how our global audience plans a night at the movies."

"I am happy to welcome Dwayne and Dany to Atom, and I look forward to what they will bring to the advisory board," said Steven Spielberg.

"Atom Tickets is a brilliant platform to make the moviegoing experience easier and more affordable for its users," said J.J. Abrams. "The team behind Atom is wonderfully collaborative and engaged with its users and partners, and will benefit enormously from adding Dwayne and Dany to its advisory board."

"I'm looking forward to working with Dwayne and Dany, along with the Atom team, to grow this amazing socially-driven movie ticketing experience in a way that uniquely benefits movie fans as well as our industry," said Tyler Perry.

Co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, Seven Bucks Productions is a multi-platform production company pioneering original content for television, film, emerging technologies, and digital networks. Crossing all entertainment verticals, Seven Bucks Productions creates innovative content rooted in authenticity, strong storytelling, and passion. Seven Bucks Productions is behind some of the biggest global blockbusters of the past year including Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and New Line's Rampage with a highly anticipated slate that includes Universal's Skyscraper and Red Notice and Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps.

At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom's innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.

The Atom experience also comes to life across the web, through partnerships with leading tech and social platforms, including: Amazon, IMDb, Google, Facebook and Instagram. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 20,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

