Dwayne Johnson And Dany Garcia Present First-Ever, Thrilling Live Event Experience, Athleticon

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia today unveiled Athleticon, a first-of-its-kind 360 immersive experience bringing together the very best in athletics, wellness and entertainment, from Friday, October 9th through Sunday, October 11th, 2020, in Atlanta. In partnership with IMG and inspired by their shared passion for the pioneering category of fitness entertainment, Athleticon is the culmination of decades of lessons learned.

Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson. Photo Credit: Per Bernal for Seven Bucks Creative.

Athleticon is an inclusive, family-friendly experience designed to simultaneously thrill, energize, excite, inspire and transform lives. Carefully curated programming with leading experts, athletes and influencers will provide all the necessary tools designed to nurture the body, mind and soul. Culinary delights, training and fitness programs, the latest innovations in fitness gear, pulsating musical performances, comedy sets, top celebrities and exclusive film premieres, all guaranteed to unite and delight attendees in a never-been-done-before way.

"We are thrilled to be launching Athleticon in October 2020," Garcia says. "We're inviting you to step into a new world – and discover our joy throughout this journey. We want to inspire the power and connection of community through these delightful experiences in athletics, wellness and entertainment. These moments of awe are pure magic and incredibly special. The spectacles will wow you and change your thinking in your approach to your health and your life. My training was the foundation that helped me find my path to pursue my deepest personal dream, which has enriched all aspects of my life. Athleticon allows me to share this dream with you in the great city of Atlanta."

"We've always been committed to fitness and health – it's what sustains us mentally and physically," Johnson says. "Creating Athleticon is a natural extension of everything we do for our global audience who are connected to the people and brands that inspire them. Whether you're at the peak of your fitness game or fighting for every gain, I can't wait to see your transformative journey at Athleticon. Join me and let's get to work."

Every day, Johnson and Garcia work to build experiences for their global audiences that will both entertain and positively impact them. Athleticon is the exciting culmination of this work, offering attendees the unique opportunity to transform the way they think about athletics, health and wellness, and entertainment, all while uncovering hidden passions, untapped physical expressions and immense will.

Athleticon is about disrupting your limits and building a foundation for your life. It's unlike anything that has been done before – an event on a global scale that will allow real people, with real lives, to celebrate movement and competition, to enrich themselves and loved ones, and experience the joy of life and community.

About Athleticon

Co-created by longtime business partners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, Athleticon is a live event experience in the pioneering category of fitness entertainment. Inspired and fueled by their shared vision and the culmination of decades of lessons learned, Athleticon is an immersive event with curated programming bringing together the best of athletics, wellness and entertainment. Folded seamlessly into the expansive and flourishing portfolios of Seven Bucks Companies and The Garcia Companies, Athleticon delivers an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience rooted in Garcia and Johnson's shared passion for authenticity and strong storytelling, but in an entirely new way.

As founder, CEO and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management, Dany Garcia is undoubtedly one of today's most successful entrepreneurs and CEO's. Her unbridled commitment, leadership, keen business sensibilities and her natural athleticism set her apart from the industry standard. Garcia flawlessly spearheads her expansive media enterprise while competing as a professional athlete at the highest level. As CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, Dwayne Johnson is a global trailblazing force who continues his business mogul prowess with groundbreaking entrepreneurial success, managing his ever-expanding and diverse portfolio. A cultural and galvanizing leader with audiences across the globe, Johnson's worldwide expertise is an invaluable asset for first-class brands, from investing in and serving as a strategic advisor to VOSS, to bringing the best-in-class product to market with his "Project Rock" line at Under Armour. The highest-earning actor in Hollywood, Johnson serves as star and producer in Seven Bucks' widening slate including tent-pole movies such as Disney's Jungle Cruise, Universal's box office record-breaking Hobbs & Shaw, Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level.

Athleticon is a shining example of the success of two leading business and entertainment moguls who, by joining forces and partnering with IMG, continually thrive by building experiences for global audiences that both entertain and make a positive impact. Athleticon is the exciting culmination of this work, offering attendees a unique opportunity to step into a new world and to uncover hidden passions, untapped physical expressions and immense will.

Athleticon is a joint venture between The Garcia Companies, Seven Bucks Companies and IMG.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

