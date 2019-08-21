Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Companies Taps Universal Pictures Veteran, Maya Lasry As Chief Marketing Officer

"In addition to being a longtime colleague and collaborator, Maya is an immensely talented creative executive whose leadership and experience in building global campaigns will be a strong compliment to our Seven Bucks ethos and company's expansive goals. We're thrilled to have Maya helming our marketing efforts across our Seven Bucks enterprise and applying her intuitive ability to connect our rapidly growing portfolio of companies to audiences worldwide," said Johnson and Garcia in a joint statement.

Prior to joining Seven Bucks, Lasry spent nearly seven years at Universal Pictures, where she most recently served as Director of Creative Advertising. While at Universal, Lasry spearheaded global creative marketing campaigns, leading direction across Key Art, Trailers, and TV/Digital creative, including Seven Bucks Production's Skyscraper (2018) starring Johnson, which grossed nearly $305 million worldwide. Lasry produced marketing materials across other Universal films including The Fate of the Furious , American Made, A Dog's Purpose, The Mummy, and Furious 7, among many others.

"I've worked in partnership with Dwayne, Dany and the Seven Bucks team for years, and have watched the rapid growth fueled by their passion, commitment and emotional connection to their global audience," said Lasry. "I'm thrilled to join their team and help continue the momentum, innovation and global expansion."

ABOUT SEVEN BUCKS COMPANIES

Co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, Seven Bucks Companies is a multi-platform enterprise pioneering original content for television, film, emerging technologies, digital networks while also executing exclusive creative output. Crossing all entertainment and creative verticals, Seven Bucks creates innovative content for a global audience, rooted in authenticity, strong storytelling, and passion across its three core divisions including Seven Bucks Productions, Seven Bucks Digital Studios and Seven Bucks Creative.

Seven Bucks Productions has an ever-expanding slate including tent-pole movies such as Disney's Jungle Cruise, Universal's Hobbs & Shaw, Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, Legendary and Universal's Skyscraper, New Line's Rampage, Warner Brothers The King and Netflix's Red Notice and John Henry and the Statesmen. The production arm also produces boundary-pushing original television programming including HBO's "Ballers," NBC's "The Titan Games," BET's "Finding Justice," Paramount Network's "Rock the Troops" and HBO Documentary Films' "Rock and a Hard Place." In 2016, Seven Bucks launched their digital arm, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, which creates premium long and short-form content for a number of digital platforms. Seven Bucks Creative, Seven Bucks' in-house advertising and brand consultancy group, drives and executes the innovative marketing efforts across the entire Seven Bucks enterprise, including its work with equally ambitious global brands, studios and networks.

