Dwayne Johnson's Teremana® Tequila Introduces The Craft Editions, Limited-Edition Bottle Designs Inspired by the Brand's Small-Batch Production Process

Now available at retailers nationwide, the Craft Editions feature two specially designed bottles: a vibrant blue bottle inspired by the brand's 100% Blue Weber agave for the Blanco variant, and a metallic copper bottle inspired by the handcrafted copper pot stills used during distillation for the Reposado variant.

Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana® is made using traditional production methods including slow roasting agave in brick ovens, distilling in handmade copper pot stills and using fully mature 100% Blue Weber agave to create its signature rich, smooth taste. The new Craft Editions were designed to celebrate the Mana that goes into every bottle. Mana is a powerful force rooted in 'good energy' and bringing people together - a philosophy that inspires us to do things the right way at Teremana®, with respect for the land, the people, and the craft behind every bottle. The Craft Editions honor that spirit, celebrating Teremana's commitment to creating tequila that truly tastes like tequila through an authentic production process and a deep appreciation for the community that makes it possible.

"I've always believed that if you respect the process and culture, be authentic and real with your words and actions, the rest takes care of itself," said Dwayne Johnson, Founder of Teremana®. "The Craft Editions feel deeply personal to me because it's a tribute to that journey. It's a way of honoring the agave that takes years to grow, our handmade copper pot stills and the team in our distillery who show up with pride every single day. Teremana has grown in ways I'm boundlessly grateful for, but at its core it's still built on craft, gratitude and good, proud, hard-working people - that's Mana. The Craft Editions are a reminder of where we started and the standards we'll always hold ourselves to."

While the limited-edition bottle designs offer a fresh new look for the summer season, the tequila inside remains the same Teremana® Blanco and Reposado consumers know and love. The Blanco Craft Edition features Teremana's signature bright, fresh tequila with notes of citrus and a smooth finish, crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. The Reposado Craft Edition features the brand's rich, smooth Reposado tequila, aged in American whiskey barrels for notes of oak and vanilla.

Perfect for Father's Day gifting, summer hosting occasions and other "bring a bottle" moments, the Craft Editions offer fans a new way to experience Teremana® while celebrating the artistry and story behind authentic tequila-making. The limited-edition bottles are available nationwide at select retailers while supplies last. For additional information on the Craft Editions or to find a location to purchase near you, please visit the brand online at Teremana.com and follow on Instagram at @teremana.

About Teremana® Tequila:

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® Tequila is marketed by Siete Bucks Spirits, which oversees production standards, compliance, and regulatory alignment. Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. www.teremana.com

SOURCE Teremana Tequila