Teremana® Tequila Unites Fans from Around the World for a Record-Breaking Foosball Experience

The award-winning tequila unites fans from 48 nations to make history with the world's longest foosball table, transforming the classic game into a global celebration of connection.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns its attention to the U.S. for one of the biggest international sporting tournaments of the summer, Teremana® Tequila is bringing its new brand platform, Share the Table, Share the Mana, to life in a record-breaking event. On July 11th, the premium, small batch tequila, will unveil The World Table at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. Fans from 48 competing nations will participate in a live foosball game and set an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for the world's longest foosball table. The first-of-its-kind event will center around the custom-created 528-foot foosball table, making history by inviting fans to come together in a meaningful celebration of connection, culture and community.

Consumers Gather Around The World Table

Attendees can get in on the action by competing in live foosball matches, customizing jerseys with patches inspired by participating nations, capturing the moment at a custom photo booth, and collecting commemorative personalized trading cards. Bringing the action to life, Teremana® is partnering with comedian and actor Jay Pharoah to provide live play-by-play commentary, spotlight standout competitors, and keep the energy high throughout the record-breaking event.

At the center of the activation is Teremana's guiding philosophy of "Mana," which represents good energy, deep connection, and the importance of togetherness.

"Mana has always been at the heart of Teremana and our belief that good energy is contagious," said Richard Black, CEO of Teremana® Tequila. "The World Table brings that spirit to life during one of the biggest sporting moments of the year, creating an opportunity for fans from 48 nations to celebrate their shared passion, connect across cultures, and make history together. While we're aiming to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, the event is ultimately about fostering community, creating memorable experiences, and sharing the Mana with fans from around the world."

Players aged 21+ are invited to gather at The World Table from 2–6 p.m., doors open at 2 p.m., followed by open play and the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt at 4 p.m. All attendees who participate will have the chance to enjoy a meet and greet with Jay and receive an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS commemorative keepsake. To celebrate the achievement and keep spreading the Mana, attendees can enjoy Teremana signature cocktails including The People's Margarita and the Mana Paloma, featuring its premium, award-winning tequila.

For more information and to RSVP for The World Table event, visit https://theworldtable.rsvpify.com/ and follow Teremana® Tequila on Instagram @teremana.

About Teremana® Tequila:

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® Tequila is marketed by Siete Bucks Spirits, which oversees production standards, compliance, and regulatory alignment. Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. www.teremana.com

SOURCE Teremana Tequila