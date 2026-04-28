DWAYNE JOHNSON'S TEREMANA® TEQUILA BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER TO RECONNECT AT THE TABLE WITH "SHARE THE TABLE, SHARE THE MANA"

On Friday, April 24, Teremana® unveiled their newest campaign Share the Table, Share the Mana, which, rooted in the principle of Mana or 'Good Energy', strives to bring people together, one table at a time. As the first in a series of experiential moments, the initiative uses one of humanity's oldest gestures – inviting someone to your table – to bring people together in unexpected ways and demonstrate the power of conversation, community, and shared experience.

The campaign launched with a series of out-of-home billboards across the country, but took on a surprising twist on the iconic Abbott Kinney Blvd in Venice, Los Angeles. What appeared to be a standard billboard revealed something entirely different – a hidden installation that uncovered a bartender, drinks and an invitation to Share the Table.

"I've always believed that some of the best moments in life happen when we come together around the table. Being present, in the moment, just cool, engaging, fun or even deep conversation. Keep it real," says Teremana® Tequila Founder, Dwayne Johnson. "With Share the Table, Share the Mana, we're taking that idea out into the world, creating spaces where people can connect with one another, share a great drink, and feel that energy for themselves. My hope is that people take that Mana with them, pass it on, and create even more moments like this."

Building on the spirit of that experience, Teremana® is expanding the Share the Table, Share the Mana campaign nationwide through a partnership with Timeleft, the global social app designed to bring people together in real life. Together, they are launching the Share the Table Series, a program that brings small groups together to connect over drinks at participating bars and restaurants across the country. Every Thursday from April through August, events will span 13 cities, 56 venues – bringing together thousands of people around the table, reminding us all of the importance of real world connection

"Timeleft was built on a simple belief: the most meaningful things in life all start by showing up," says Maxime Barbier, CEO and Co-Founder of Timeleft. "Starting a conversation you didn't plan, with people you didn't know, at a table you didn't pick. With Teremana, we're taking that further. Because in a world where everything is curated through a screen, sitting down with real humans and letting the moment happen. That's the radical act. That's Show Up First."

To sign up for Share the Table events in one of the participating cities, visit http://go.timeleft.com/teremana and follow on social media @teremana and @timeleft . Must be 21+ to participate. To find restaurants and bars that carry Teremana, head to teremana.com .

ABOUT TEREMANA® TEQUILA

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® Tequila is marketed by Siete Bucks Spirits, which oversees production standards, compliance, and regulatory alignment. Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. www.teremana.com

SOURCE Teremana Tequila