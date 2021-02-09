Dwayne Myers of CRITICALSTART Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Dwayne Myers, VP of Channel and Alliances, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

A passionate and well-respected business leader in the security industry, Dwayne has more than two decades of experience in channel development, sales strategy, and business operations. In his first year-and-a-half at CRITICALSTART as VP of Channels and Alliances, he has developed a channel program from the ground up. CRITICALSTART has become the "go to" MDR vendor for over 50 partners in their program, supported by a North American team of channel and alliance experts. Additionally, CRITICALSTART has been able to develop strong partnerships with the industry's leading EDR and SIEM vendors so partners can help their customers operationalize their investment and provide a better managed security solution.

"The CRITICALSTART partners are some of the most innovative security organizations in the industry today," says Myers. "We have built our channel program to collaborate with our partners, so they can provide the best security options for their customers while creating a predictable re-occurring revenue stream. This allows us to be in total alignment with our channel as we address the challenges of today's rapidly changing security landscape."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

