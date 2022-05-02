DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON AND TEREMANA TEQUILA BRING BACK GROUNDBREAKING "GUAC ON THE ROCK" CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S RESTAURANTS AND PAY BACK UP TO $1 MILLION OF GUACAMOLE

Returning this year, after a hugely successful debut in 2021, Johnson's Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana Tequila cocktail from May 1st through May 8th. Aimed at encouraging people to dine out however they feel most comfortable - dining inside or outside at the restaurant or for take-out, the initiative will help encourage consumers to continue to support their local restaurants, bars and their servers and generate millions of dollars of additional revenue and tips for hospitality workers.

At a time when bars and restaurants have faced incredible challenges just to stay afloat, owners and servers across the country welcomed last year's "Guac on The Rock" campaign not only for its boost to their revenue, but for how simple it was to take part. Restaurants and bars do not need to do much to participate but simply carry Teremana, the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the world and serve guacamole!

"No better way to celebrate my big birthday this year than with all of us helping our local restaurants and bars as they continue to get back on their feet, all while enjoying Teremana tequila and delicious guacamole. I want to keep encouraging people to get back into their favorite restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to all our hearts and one that gives us so much support year-round and now it's our turn," says Johnson. "Let's go show our support, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they continue to do. And let everyone know that The Guac is on The Rock!"

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10—whether they dine in or take out (in some states legal rules vary due to state laws). To locate restaurants and bars that carry Teremana ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, head to the Find Us page at teremana.com.

Guac on the Rock Guidelines:

Consumers upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant

or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased

per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at of guacamole purchased Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers Venmo account

Offer valid from Monday, May 1, 2022 - Sunday, May 8, 2022

- Participants must be aged 21 and over and a resident of the United States

Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid only in select markets

Teremana is a small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. With three expressions, blanco, reposado and añejo, the ultra-premium tequila is made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills in the brand's own distillery in the highest peaks of Jalisco. Its name directly translates to 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Teremana is designed to be the tequila of the people.

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana .

