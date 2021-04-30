Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Teremana Tequila launch groundbreaking "Guac on the Rock" campaign to support restaurants and pay back up to $1 million of Guacamole

"No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole. I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business," says Johnson. "Let's go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac's on The Rock!"

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10—whether they dine in or take out (in some states legal rules vary due to state laws). To locate restaurants that carry Teremana ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, head to the Find Us page at Teremana.com.

Consumers upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant

Offer valid from Saturday, May 1st, 2021 - Wednesday, May 5th 2021

- Participants must be aged 21 and over and a resident of the United States

Open to legal residents of Alabama , Alaska , Arizona , Arkansas , California , Colorado , Connecticut , Delaware , District Of Columbia , Florida, Georgia , Hawaii , Idaho , Illinois , Iowa , Maryland , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , Missouri , Montana , Nebraska , Nevada , New Hampshire , New Mexico , New York , North Dakota , Ohio , Oklahoma , Oregon , Pennsylvania , Rhode Island , South Carolina , South Dakota , Vermont , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin , and Wyoming , who are twenty-One (21) years of age or older at the time of participation.

Visit GuacOnTheRock.com for the full terms & conditions

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila crafted at the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With two expressions, a blanco and a reposado, its name translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Only made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has quickly become the tequila of the people.

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.

