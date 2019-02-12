Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Welcomes Lindsey Vonn To Project Rock

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long and impressive professional skiing career, Lindsey Vonn may be retiring from competitive racing, but her career as an athlete lives on. She can still be found pushing herself in the gym and plans to continue inspiring other athletes to be the best that they can be. As a longtime Under Armour sponsored athlete, Lindsey Vonn plans to continue her partnership with the brand to expand it beyond the ski slopes and into the gym.

Today, we are excited to announce that Lindsey will be the FIRST team member to join Team Project Rock alongside fellow Under Armour athlete, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as a global ambassador for Project Rock; a collection designed for every athlete.

"I am so excited to be on team Project Rock," said Vonn. "What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort."

Since Dwayne began his partnership with Under Armour, there has been one singular goal – to reflect Dwayne's attitude and WILL into training product, apparel built to withstand everything the hardest worker in the room could throw at it, so that everyday people can build their own belief and 'Chase Greatness.' The Project Rock collection doesn't care what you look like, your age, gender, race, creed, sexuality or skill level. It's about being an athlete, focused on getting better, no matter the obstacles, and Lindsey personifies that ethos and will help to continue to tell that story.

The next Project Rock collection releases globally on March 21 on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and select retailers.

