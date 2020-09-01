DWC - The 401(k) Experts Announces Jamelle Moody as Principal

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC - The 401(k) Experts , an industry leader in providing 401(k) plan compliance, defined benefit services, consulting services and third-party plan administration is pleased to announce that Jamelle Moody will be a member of the partnership's Operating Committee effective September 1, 2020 as Principal.

DWC serves more than 2,500 clients across the country, ranging in size from single participant defined benefit plans to complex 401(k) plans including several thousand employees. DWC has clients in all 50 states and consultants in over 25 cities across the country.

Moody joined the retirement plan industry in 2011, and the DWC team in 2017. He was quickly promoted from Retirement Plan Consultant to Team Lead. He still serves in this capacity, acting as a coach and mentor to his team of consultants, sharing his technical knowledge and customer service expertise to ensure exceptional service for DWC's clients and their investment advisors. Earlier this year Jamelle also took on the role of Co-Director of Operations and Training Committee Co-Chair – duties he will retain as part of his new position within the leadership team.

"Jamelle's passion for our service model and teammates is contagious," said DWC's Managing Partner, Keith Clark. "His natural leadership abilities are incredibly motivating to all of us. Adding that to his unrelenting drive to ensure all of our services are delivered timely in our premium service model made this promotion easy."

"I'm really excited to be joining the leadership team. I look forward to focusing more of my attention on our operational processes to ensure that we continue to prepare and deliver our services to the high standards that we have here," Moody said of his new role. "DWC is a great place to work and I look forward to bringing fresh ideas to the table, and to help us continue to be successful by focusing on delivering the highest level of service to plan sponsors available in our industry."

