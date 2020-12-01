DWC - The 401(k) Experts Announces New Leadership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC - The 401(k) Experts , an industry leader in providing 401(k) plan compliance, defined benefit services, consulting services, and third-party plan administration, is pleased to announce the newest member of the partnership team. DWC's Director of Actuarial Services, Joe Nichols, accepted the firm's offer of partnership, effective immediately.

Nichols joined DWC in 2018, bringing over 30 years of industry experience to the firm and its clients. In his capacity as Director of Actuarial Services, Nichols oversees DWC's defined benefit processes and ensures all services are accurate and timely. As Partner, he will continue to serve in this capacity, sharing his technical knowledge to ensure exceptional service for DWC's clients and their investment advisor partners. Nichols said, "The level of professionalism, expertise, and client service displayed by my DWC colleagues amazes me every day. I am proud to be part of such an incredible team."

"Joe is a phenomenal teacher and speaker on difficult topics," said DWC's Managing Partner, Keith Clark. "Spend a few minutes with Joe and all of sudden you understand defined benefit plans. This approach has worked well with our investment advisors and clients."

DWC serves more than 2,500 clients across the country, ranging in size from single participant defined benefit plans to complex 401(k) plans over 5,000 employees. DWC has clients in all 50 states and consultants in over 25 cities across the country – Nichols is in Kansas City, Missouri.

