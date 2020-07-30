DWC - The 401(k) Experts Adds Jacki Betz as Director of Business Development

MIAMI, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC – The 401(k) Experts, an industry leader in providing 401(k) plan compliance, defined benefit services, consulting services and third-party plan administration, has hired Jacki Betz to lead the Southeast sales region as the Director of Business Development.

DWC continues to build its reputation as a high-quality service provider, servicing more than 2,500 clients across the country, ranging from single participant defined benefit plans to complex 401(k) plans including several thousand employees. DWC has clients in all 50 states and consultants in over 20 cities across the country.

"As our brand expands nationally, it is important that we have a strong regional presence for investment advisors and wholesalers," said Keith Clark, managing partner at DWC. "Our investment advisor and recordkeeping service provider partners expect a point of contact who not only has extensive experience in delivering plan compliance, design and consulting services but also understands the various service models. At DWC we don't only expect strong qualifications. Excellent service is paramount, every day, without exception. Jacki will be a great addition with her experience and passion for serving plan sponsors and investment advisors."

Betz has over 35 years of experience in the retirement plan industry; primarily in plan design, administration, sales and relationship management. In her previous sales roles with both local and national firms, she was responsible for developing and maintaining advisor and wholesaler relationships with a strong focus on serving advisors and plans sponsors alike. Betz will continue to work out of her home base of Miami, Florida.

"I was well aware of DWC's excellent customer service reputation before joining the team, and after spending a week here I can easily say they are the most organized from sales through implementation and our recurring services. The culture is all about an excellent experience for their clients. Once an advisor or wholesaler experiences the DWC solution, it sells itself, and I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the team."

For media inquiries, contact Ali Smith, Marketing Director for DWC, at 651.204.2600 x 117 or [email protected].

About DWC - The 401(k) Experts: DWC provides third party plan administration, compliance and consulting services for qualified retirement plans nationwide. To learn please visit www.dwc401k.com.

