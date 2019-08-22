DWC announces $8 million sale in receivership of a Beverly Hills mansion

SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Wilson Companies (DWC) has completed the sale in receivership of a luxury Beverly Hills residence for $8 million. The home is located at 410 Evelyn Place on a tree-lined street in the Beverly Hills enclave of Los Angeles.

Ryan C. Baker of DWC acted in the capacity of Receiver for OSB Investment, LLC as the seller. Thomas Olson, Director of Brokerage Services for DWC, coordinated the marketing of the property and was assisted by the local residential brokerage firm of Hilton & Hyland. Both title and escrow services were handled by Fidelity National Title Company.

"The court-ordered sale of a luxury home comes with a unique set of complexities for the buyer, seller and the brokerage community," said Douglas Wilson, chairman and CEO of Douglas Wilson Companies. "Because of the intricacies involved, we know how to partner with the best in the industry to guide the sale process to maximize returns."

"This particular case was complicated by the fact that the Defendant filed for bankruptcy protection during the sale process. Because DWC has been acting as a fiduciary for the courts for over 30 years, we were able to deploy our efficiencies and expertise to maximize value for the seller."

Receiver Ryan Baker is DWC's Senior Managing Director in charge of the firm's Los Angeles/Orange County office. In his career, he has handled more than 80 Receiver, Provisional Director, Trustee and Partition Referee matters for the courts. Baker can be reached at (213) 550-2242.

About Douglas Wilson Companies

With its roots in the development business, Douglas Wilson Companies was founded in 1989 after completing the iconic Symphony Towers mixed-use city block in downtown San Diego. DWC is currently engaged in workout and receivership services, land entitlement and brokerage, senior housing development, and a thriving practice in real estate and wealth-transfer advisory services for legacy families and large private, public and non-profit institutions.

SOURCE Douglas Wilson Companies