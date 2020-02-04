Dwell Announces New CEO, Zach Klein

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwell, the unrivaled source for discovering beautiful modern homes, announced today that Zach Klein has joined as CEO. Klein previously co-founded Vimeo and DIY.org. He is also the creator of the Cabin Porn book series. He arrives at the company as it officially launches Dwell+ (Dwell Plus), its platform for subscriber-only content with a rapidly growing base of members. Lara Deam, Founder and former CEO of Dwell, hand-selected Klein to carry the torch, and she will remain Chairwoman of the Board.

"I am happy to announce that Zach Klein will be taking over as CEO of Dwell, the company I founded nearly 20 years ago. I will continue to work with Zach as Chairwoman of the Board," said Lara Deam. "Zach will continue to promote thoughtful architecture and design for our loyal audience of enthusiasts and professionals."

"I am honored to take on this role with Dwell, a legacy brand that means so much to its readers, and is highly regarded by the industry," stated Zach Klein, CEO of Dwell. "I am happy to expand on Lara's vision by increasing our offerings and growing our audience, as well as by continuing to discover and showcase the absolute best and most beautiful designs from around the world."

To that end, Dwell+ is the new members-only area of Dwell.com and provides exclusive content—including video and original photography—digital access to nearly 20 years of Dwell Magazine archives, and the Dwell Sourcebook, a comprehensive database of global design professionals, service providers, and brands. Dwell+ membership has been doubling month over month with above average retention rates since its trial rollout in June. Dwell+ costs $39.99 per year with one month free, and $49.99 if bundling Dwell+ with a one-year print subscription.

An audience of nine million design aficionados and professionals depend on Dwell.com and Dwell Magazine to stay informed about the latest in architecture, interior, and product design. Subscribers to Dwell+ can easily find the professionals and brands behind their favorite homes with the Dwell Sourcebook. A comprehensive index drawn from the pages of Dwell, the Sourcebook is the backbone of an evolving marketplace, connecting consumers with designers, brands, and service providers.

About Dwell

Dwell is the definitive source for living with good design. A trusted authority for 20 years, connecting consumers and design professionals with discovery, inspiration, and products, as well as the tools they need to achieve their design goals.

