Dwellics Releases New Report on the Best Places to Raise a Family in the West; 29 Washington Cities Achieve Mention

OAK PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 15,000 Western cities in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming to compile the report, with a focus on the quality of education, community, climate comfort, infrastructure, safety, and finance.

While Arizona scores the highest-ranking cities overall, grabbing four of the top five spots, California and Washington dominate within the region, with forty-two and twenty-nine communities achieving mention, respectively. While Washington's capital city, Olympia, and most populated city, Seattle, both appear on the list, California's corresponding municipalities do not. The top cities in each:

Folsom, California (#5)

(#5) Clovis, California (#7)

(#7) Irvine-Lake Forest , California (#9)

, California (#9) Spokane Valley, Washington (#11)

(#11) Pullman, Washington (#18)

(#18) Bainbridge Island, Washington (#46)

Interestingly, two of the states in the West spending the most on infrastructure – Alaska and Hawaii – do not appear on the list at all, indicating that family-focused factors may be a more considerable influence in deciding where to live than roads and utilities.

According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration; this surge in the numbers of households planning to relocate overwhelmingly affects those living in major cities, with almost 55% of people planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for the type of family-friendly communities with exceptional amenities abundant in the West.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

[email protected]

SOURCE Dwellics