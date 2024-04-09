Dwellr Unveils New Website Builder for Senior Communities, Aiming for Greater Online Accessibility

LINCOLN, Neb., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellr, the online senior care marketplace, has announced a new website builder for senior communities with small marketing teams and limited resources. This launch aligns with Dwellr's commitment to developing practical, cost-effective solutions that enable smaller communities to strengthen their online presence.

In an industry bogged down by hefty marketing and lead generation costs, Dwellr's newest offering slices through the noise. "Accessing affordable digital tools should be a non-negotiable," stated COO Drew Tuzson. "We've engineered our pricing to ensure senior communities can beef up their online visibility, making every penny push towards meaningful growth."

Dwellr's mission is more than just business; it's a commitment to lifting the economic weight off senior living communities' shoulders. This latest venture brings out a sleek, efficient platform for managing websites without the fuss. "Our goal is to arm senior communities with the essentials to flourish online," said Davey Owens, CEO of Dwellr . "We're driven by the belief that every senior community, regardless of size, deserves top-tier digital representation. This product is our pledge to those striving for a better online presence with limited resources''

The website builder is all about sharpening ease of use, enabling the smallest teams to enhance content, visibility, and lead capture—with zero need for external muscle. Dwellr is setting a new precedent, highlighting the ripple effect of slashing marketing spend, not just for the communities, but also for the families and seniors who ultimately foot the bill.

"We get the hurdles small teams face," Owens added. "Our website builder is intuitively designed, making content management and online engagement a breeze, ensuring senior communities can leverage their digital marketing with precision, without burning through cash."

By rolling out tools that zero in on the unique needs of senior communities—emphasizing affordability, user-friendliness, and impactful online presence—Dwellr continues to lead the charge in bridging communities with potential residents, advocating for a brighter future for seniors and their families.

About Dwellr

Dwellr is revolutionizing the hunt for senior care facilities with a straightforward, transparent, and effective online platform that seamlessly connects families with the right senior communities. The introduction of the website builder is a pivotal step in their ongoing crusade to democratize digital marketing for these communities.

Media Contact:

Davey Owens, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Site: heydwellr.com

SOURCE Dwellr