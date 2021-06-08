Dwellsy Announces 2021 List Of Top Cities For Renters

LOS ALTOS, Caif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellsy published its 2021 ranking of best cities in America for renters. Taking into consideration a number of factors such as rent prices, availability, employment, schools and health we ranked over 350 metropolitan areas on their attractiveness for renters.

At Dwellsy, we know there is a city and a great rental home out there for every renter, but we wanted to find out which cities were the most renter-friendly of all. In order to start creating our list, we crunched data sets including rent prices, healthcare availability, employment/unemployment and many more. Then, we also looked at several different qualitative factors, like local arts and food scenes. This combination of different factors allowed us to consider cities holistically, much like a renter looking for a place might do.

"Most lists of best places to live in America are written from the perspective of home buyers; we wanted to create a ranking that takes into consideration the unique preferences and needs of renters." Jonas Bordo, CEO and Co-Founder of Dwellsy. By weighing all these variables, we are proud to present a list of cities that scored well overall: " The Top Cities for Renters in 2021 ."

With high-quality schools, affordable rentals, and low unemployment rates, it is no surprise that the Midwest stood out as one of the best regions in America to be a renter. In fact, all of our top three cities are located in this region: Fargo, ND, Sioux Falls, SD, and Lincoln, Nebraska. With its three universities and thriving cultural scene, Fargo came in as our top city for renters in America. Fargo is often cited as one of the best job markets and one of the best cities for starting a career. Lincoln, number two on our list, has a remarkably low unemployment rate at only 3.3% and many career opportunities in healthcare. At number three, Sioux Falls stands out as one of the healthiest cities in America and even has a thriving local poetry scene.

Dwellsy's 2021 Top 20 Small Cities for Renters 1 Fargo, ND-MN 2 Lincoln, NE 3 Sioux Falls, SD 4 Green Bay, WI 5 Grand Forks, ND-MN 6 Fond du Lac, WI 7 Lafayette, IN 8 Greenville, NC 9 Harrisonburg, VA 10 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 11 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 12 Ames, IA 13 Iowa City, IA 14 Bowling Green, KY 15 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO 16 Jefferson City, MO 17 Columbia, MO 18 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 19 Lawrence, KS 20 Springfield, MO

Dwellsy's primary goal is to make renting easier on both renters and property managers. We believe that people should be able to see all available home rentals in one central place, where they can narrow down their search results to homes that are specific to their wants and needs. It is important to our mission that landlords and property owners can list on our site for free, because it allows renters to avoid the hassle of navigating through irrelevant paid listings and it allows every landlord to place every listing on Dwellsy.

Partnerships with industry property management software companies such as Buildium, AppFolio, Entrata and Yardi, have enabled Dwellsy onboard verifiable direct feeds quickly and easily. Additionally, multifamily leaders like Gables, Bozzuto, Equity, Highmark and many others have helped to make our platform the largest in the nation, with over 10 million listings available nationwide. The more we continue to grow and expand, the better we are able to serve renter and property owners, increasing liquidity in what has historically been a highly fragmented market.

About Dwellsy

Dwellsy is a home rental platform where renters can find houses, townhomes, condos, and apartments—for rent. Dwellsy is different from other sites because we don't charge any listing fees, lease fees, nor lead fees. None. Dwellsy offers the benefit of organic search results that put the renter front and center. Dwellsy is built for Renters. To find your next apartment or house for rent visit https://dwellsy.com .

