Dwellsy's Expanding Rental Unit Inventory Propels Site to Largest Listing Platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellsy (www.dwellsy.com) announced this week that its rental unit inventory now exceeds 10 million, making it the largest and fastest-growing rental listing site in the country.

"Our team is so humbled and gratified that rental housing providers are placing their confidence in our free ecosystem, which we believe creates more value than the pay-to-play models of other, more traditional listing services," said Jonas Bordo, Dwellsy co-founder and industry veteran. "Renters tell us they have a much more relevant, less frustrating shopping experience on Dwellsy; rather than seeing search results curated based on the highest bidder, renters see search results based on their criteria only. So, whether that's a single-family home or a larger professionally-managed community, they are looking at actual available units that meet their needs."

Dwellsy believes that renters should be able to find all of the available rentals, all in one place, trusting that listings are verified and can be quickly distilled without the noise of paid placements. Additionally, residential property owners and property managers should be able to list and lease their vacant units for free. Not free with an asterisk. Free.

"It's refreshing to see Dwellsy welcoming rental content of every kind, with a strong focus on the renter experience," said Jason Whittington, VP of Business Solutions for Gene B. Glick Company. "We're excited to see the platform continue to develop, free from the pay-to-play approach that is all too common in our industry."

Faith Aids, Director of Marketing and Branding for RedPeak, adds that "Dwellsy's consumer-focused approach, transparency from inception and preemptive PMS integration have resulted in an intriguing new partner for us in the antiquated ILS space we have been shackled to for too long. We love that they are rethinking the model and it was an easy decision for us to sign up for the ride. We can't wait to see what's next."

Through partnerships with industry property management software companies AppFolio, Entrata and Yardi, Dwellsy is able to onboard verifiable direct feeds quickly and easily. Multifamily leaders like Bozzuto, Gables, Highmark, Equity and many others have helped to make the platform the largest in the nation by adding their impressive portfolios.

Dwellsy is a home rental platform where renters can find houses, townhomes, condos, and apartments—for rent. Dwellsy is different from other sites because we don't charge any listing fees, lease fees, or lead fees. None. Dwellsy offers the benefit of organic search results that put the renter front and center. Dwellsy is built for Renters. Visit www.dwellsy.com for more information. Find a rental and make it home.

About Gene B. Glick Company

Founded in Indianapolis in 1947, Glick is one of the largest privately held real estate management and development firms in the U.S., with more than 20,000 multifamily units across 12 states.

About RedPeak

RedPeak acquires, develops, and manages apartments in Denver and along Colorado's Front Range. Our portfolio includes more than 20 apartment communities located in the most desirable neighborhoods in the area.

