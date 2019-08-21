DWHP Announces 2019 Staff Promotions

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today three promotions. Gabe Becher was promoted to Managing Director; Eric Moore to Principal; and Aaron Kennedy to Vice President.

"We are proud to recognize the achievements of Gabe, Eric and Aaron. Each of them are exceptional individuals. They have earned their promotions through their dedication to the firm, our Limited Partners, and our portfolio companies. We look forward to their continued leadership and success at DW Healthcare Partners," said Managing Partner, Andrew Carragher.

Gabe Becher is promoted to Managing Director. Gabe joined DW Healthcare Partners' Toronto office three years ago and brings 12 years of private equity experience. He currently acts on the board of Aequor Healthcare Services, Spectrum Solutions, and CEFALY Technology SPRL. He was instrumental in DWHP's investment and subsequent sale of PRIME Education. Prior to DWHP, Gabe worked at Alberta Investment Management Corporation, TorQuest Partners, and Merrill Lynch & Co., and Gabe earned his HBA degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Eric Moore is promoted to Principal. Eric joined DWHP's Toronto office in 2012 and currently works in the firm's Park City office. For two years between his Toronto and Park City careers, he took a stint working for sPower. He currently acts on the boards of Spectrum Solutions and Med-Pharmex. Eric started his career in investment banking at Nomura, and graduated with a BS from the University of Denver. He currently serves on the Young Leaders Council of the Healthcare Private Equity Association.

Aaron Kennedy is promoted to Vice President. Aaron has been in the Toronto DWHP office for four years. He is currently a board member of Caregiver and WillowWood. His prior experience includes investment banking at Barclays. Aaron graduated on the Dean's Honor List from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.4 billion in committed capital and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides the capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies realize their growth potential. For more information, please visit: www.dwhp.com.

