Dwight Funding Named SFNet Innovator of the Year for Atlas Technology Platform

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Funding, a modern asset-based lender serving eCommerce, CPG, food & beverage, and beauty brands, has been named Innovator of the Year by the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) as part of its annual IMPACT Awards.

The award recognizes Atlas, Dwight Funding's proprietary technology platform, built to bring the simplicity of modern software to an asset-based lending experience.

Ben Brachot, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Dwight Funding, accepts the SFNet IMPACT Award for Innovator of the Year at the 81st Annual Convention in Los Angeles.

About the SFNet IMPACT Awards

The SFNet IMPACT Awards recognize firms and individuals demonstrating excellence across innovation, market leadership, and customer focus in the secured finance industry. The Innovator of the Year category honors the development of technologies that advance the industry's capabilities.

Award SFNet IMPACT Award — Innovator of the Year Recipient Dwight Funding Category Innovation in Asset-Based Lending Technology Presented By Secured Finance Network (SFNet) Ceremony SFNet 81st Annual Convention, Los Angeles

About Atlas

Atlas is Dwight Funding's proprietary technology platform, purpose-built for modern consumer brands that expect speed and transparency. Where traditional lenders rely on manual processes that require a dedicated analyst to maintain, Atlas automates every stage. Key capabilities include:

Faster onboarding: ERP integrations slash onboarding timelines by automatically satisfying 35+ documents on the diligence checklist.

ERP integrations slash onboarding timelines by automatically satisfying 35+ documents on the diligence checklist. Automated BBC processing: Transforms the borrowing base certificate process into a 5-10 minute workflow.

Transforms the borrowing base certificate process into a 5-10 minute workflow. Real-time loan visibility: Loan balances and customer collections update live, giving borrowers accurate metrics in real-time.

Loan balances and customer collections update live, giving borrowers accurate metrics in real-time. Simplified collections: Remittances and transaction details are mapped, scanned, and searchable in a clean interface.

Remittances and transaction details are mapped, scanned, and searchable in a clean interface. ERP-ready reporting: Delivers pre-formatted recurring reports automatically, saving borrowers 100+ hours per year in manual reporting work.

Company Overview

Company Dwight Funding Founded 2015 Headquarters New York, NY Verticals eCommerce/DTC, CPG, Food & Beverage, Beauty, and more Stages Early, growth, and late stage Facility Size $1MM – $20MM revolving lines of credit Collateral Accounts receivable, inventory, fixed assets Website dwightfunding.com

Leadership Commentary

"Dwight has always focused on pushing the boundaries of what is expected from asset-based lending. Atlas is how we've delivered on that, and being named Innovator of the Year by SFNet tells us the industry is moving in the same direction."

— Ben Brachot, Co-Founder, Dwight Funding

About Dwight Funding

Dwight Funding is a modern asset-based lender providing flexible working capital to fast-growing consumer brands. The firm pairs industry expertise across consumer and DTC categories with Atlas to deliver quick turnarounds and total transparency. Dwight serves companies from early growth through maturity, with facilities from $1MM to $20MM.

Media Contact:

Lauren Adelson

Director of Marketing, Dwight Funding

212-858-9925

[email protected]

SOURCE Dwight Funding