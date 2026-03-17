Dwight Funding Named SFNet Innovator of the Year for Atlas Technology Platform

News provided byDwight Funding
Mar 17, 2026, 08:56 ET
NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Funding, a modern asset-based lender serving eCommerce, CPG, food & beverage, and beauty brands, has been named Innovator of the Year by the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) as part of its annual IMPACT Awards.
The award recognizes Atlas, Dwight Funding's proprietary technology platform, built to bring the simplicity of modern software to an asset-based lending experience.
About the SFNet IMPACT Awards
The SFNet IMPACT Awards recognize firms and individuals demonstrating excellence across innovation, market leadership, and customer focus in the secured finance industry. The Innovator of the Year category honors the development of technologies that advance the industry's capabilities.
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Award
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SFNet IMPACT Award — Innovator of the Year
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Recipient
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Dwight Funding
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Category
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Innovation in Asset-Based Lending Technology
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Presented By
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Secured Finance Network (SFNet)
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Ceremony
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SFNet 81st Annual Convention, Los Angeles
About Atlas
Atlas is Dwight Funding's proprietary technology platform, purpose-built for modern consumer brands that expect speed and transparency. Where traditional lenders rely on manual processes that require a dedicated analyst to maintain, Atlas automates every stage. Key capabilities include:
- Faster onboarding: ERP integrations slash onboarding timelines by automatically satisfying 35+ documents on the diligence checklist.
- Automated BBC processing: Transforms the borrowing base certificate process into a 5-10 minute workflow.
- Real-time loan visibility: Loan balances and customer collections update live, giving borrowers accurate metrics in real-time.
- Simplified collections: Remittances and transaction details are mapped, scanned, and searchable in a clean interface.
- ERP-ready reporting: Delivers pre-formatted recurring reports automatically, saving borrowers 100+ hours per year in manual reporting work.
Company Overview
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Company
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Dwight Funding
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Founded
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2015
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Headquarters
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New York, NY
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Verticals
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eCommerce/DTC, CPG, Food & Beverage, Beauty, and more
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Stages
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Early, growth, and late stage
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Facility Size
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$1MM – $20MM revolving lines of credit
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Collateral
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Accounts receivable, inventory, fixed assets
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Website
Leadership Commentary
"Dwight has always focused on pushing the boundaries of what is expected from asset-based lending. Atlas is how we've delivered on that, and being named Innovator of the Year by SFNet tells us the industry is moving in the same direction."
— Ben Brachot, Co-Founder, Dwight Funding
About Dwight Funding
Dwight Funding is a modern asset-based lender providing flexible working capital to fast-growing consumer brands. The firm pairs industry expertise across consumer and DTC categories with Atlas to deliver quick turnarounds and total transparency. Dwight serves companies from early growth through maturity, with facilities from $1MM to $20MM.
Media Contact:
Lauren Adelson
Director of Marketing, Dwight Funding
212-858-9925
[email protected]
SOURCE Dwight Funding
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