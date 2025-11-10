Dwight Global Online Recognized as #1 Best Private Online School in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight Global Online School is proud to announce it has been ranked #1 in Best Private Online Schools in America by Niche, the country's leading college and school search platform.

This prestigious ranking reflects Dwight Global Online's exceptional performance across numerous factors analyzed by Niche, including academic performance, extracurricular activities, data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input from current students, alumni, and parents. Niche's trusted ranking methodology collects thousands of data points and uses advanced statistical analyses to provide grades and rankings to schools nationwide.

Dwight Global has long been recognized for providing students with unmatched academic opportunities delivered through an innovative approach, combining live online classes, personalized learning, and in-person experiences to help students thrive in academics while pursuing their passions.

"We are thrilled to be ranked as the #1 private online school in the U.S.," says Dwight Global's Head of School Louisa Childs. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence that define our school community. This ranking not only honors our past successes, but also motivates us to continue striving for excellence in our mission to ignite the spark of genius in each of our students. We especially thank our expert and caring faculty and staff, committed students, and supportive parent community, without whom this recognition would not have been possible."

Dwight Global provides a leading college‑prep program built on over 150 years of history to a diverse student body that includes elite athletes, performing artists, innovators and entrepreneurs, and other students on the go, wherever they are. Dwight Global boasts top college acceptances, both in the U.S. and internationally, and provides flexible, year-round scheduling, while also customizing an educational path for passionate and motivated students in grades 6-12.

Dwight Global's #1 ranking reflects the school's outstanding performance in academic achievements, student support, extracurricular programs, and its mission to "ignite the spark of genius" in every child. It also highlights an extremely engaged and supportive community, as Niche incorporates student and parent feedback in its rankings, a crucial component in helping Dwight Global Online School achieve remarkable recognition.

About Dwight Global Online School

Ranked one of the top two online high schools in the U.S. by Newsweek and the #1 private online high school in the U.S. by Niche.com, and profiled by the U.K.'s Good Schools Guide, Dwight Global is the leading choice for students in grades 6-12 seeking to balance the pursuit of their passion with challenging academics. Steeped in over 150 years of academic history, Dwight Global was founded in 2014 as the cloud campus of the Dwight network of Schools — all dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. Dwight Global students can select from Advanced Placement courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, or personalized tracks. Online work can be supplemented with study at a Dwight brick-and-mortar School in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, or Hanoi. Recent college matriculations include Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Stanford, Notre Dame, Yale, Penn State, Cornell, University of Michigan, University of Virginia, Duke, University of Pennsylvania, Vassar, Georgetown, UCLA, Wesleyan, and others. Learn more and apply at dwight.global .

