Dwight Kay Announces the Appointment of Jeremy Hudgens as Vice President for the Kay Properties Team of Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Specialists

Seasoned financial analyst will work with property owners who are seeking tax advantaged solutions for their 1031 exchange, 1033 exchange and 721 exchange investments.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties and Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced today it has strengthened its team of Delaware Statutory Trust specialists by appointing Jeremy Hudgens as Vice President.

Jeremy Hudgins joins Kay Properties and Investments as Vice President for the real estate investment firm that specializes in Delaware Statutory Trust investments.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, the Kay Properties team has assisted for nearly two decades 1031 exchange and 1033 exchange investors complete over 9,100 DST investments nationwide. As a result, Kay Properties believes it has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country that generates some of the largest DST 1031 and 721 exchange investment volume in the United States.

"As the Delaware Statutory Trust becomes more and more popular with 1031, 1033 and 721 exchange investors, we felt it was important to add to our team of DST 1031 exchange investment advisors. Jeremy has an impressive history of financial experience across a variety of industries, demonstrating his expertise and professionalism when it comes to finding solutions to investor challenges. We feel confident our growing client base of thousands of investors nationwide will appreciate Jeremy's addition to the Kay Properties team," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties.

Prior to joining Kay Properties, Hudgens worked for Deloitte, Valero Energy, and ExxonMobil in senior financial advisory roles.

"Kay Properties is obviously a leader in the alternative real estate and 1031 exchange DST industries, and being able to be a part of their DST team of experts is an honor. I look forward to sharing my financial analysis skills with our clients," said Hudgens.

Hudgens holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Oklahoma - Price College of Business, as well as the Series 7, 63, and SIE licenses.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

