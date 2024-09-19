Dwight Kay, Founder of Kay Properties & Investments Announces President Chay Lapin Has Been Accepted into the Forbes Business Council

News provided by

Kay Properties and Investments

Sep 19, 2024, 08:50 ET

The Forbes Council recognizes Kay Properties & Investments as a leader in the Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange industry, and the significant contributions Chay Lapin has made toward the commercial real estate industry 

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties & Investments has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, announced Dwight Kay, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kay Properties & Investments.

According to Kay, Lapin was thoroughly vetted and selected by a Forbes review committee based on his achievements in the DST investments space, the number of years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, and the contributions he has made on behalf of Delaware Statutory Trust investors across the country.

Continue Reading
Chay Lapin serves as President for Kay Properties & Investments and was recently invited to join the Forbes Business Council.
"The Forbes Business Council is a premier think tank of real estate executives, wealth and asset managers, and investment professionals. Since joining Kay Properties, Chay has helped guide our firm's strategic direction as one of (if not the) largest real estate investment firms specializing in end user equity placement in the Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange arena. To date, Chay has helped lead our team of 1031 exchange and DST experts assist nearly 2,500 investors investors into over 9,000 1031 exchange and real estate investment offerings. In addition, Chay is regularly featured in industry publications such as The New York Real Estate Journal, The Commercial Observer, and Yahoo Finance. This is well-deserved recognition," said Kay.

"We are honored to welcome Chay Lapin into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Lapin is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles, a four-time Academic All-American water polo athlete, and recipient of the prestigious UCLA Athletic Department Most Courageous and Character Award. Chay was a top-ranked United States performer and represented the USA in the 2012 London Olympic Games on the U.S. Men's National Water Polo Team.

"Being a part of the prestigious Forbes Business Council is an honor and an opportunity for me to share my insights and significant experience into the many facets affecting today's 1031 exchange real estate landscape while also learning from other executives in the Forbes community. I feel very honored," said Lapin. "

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com:  Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!).  We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments.  Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

This material is not tax or legal advice. Please consult your CPA/attorney for guidance. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.  There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal.  Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) for the offerings business plan and risk factors before investing. Securities offered through FNEX Capital LLC member FINRA, SIPC. 

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments

