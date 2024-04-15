Dwight School Hanoi Now Accepting Admissions Applications

The newest school in the global network of Dwight Schools, located in Hanoi, is now accepting applications for 2024-25. Post this

Since 1872, Dwight School has been dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child, and Dwight School Hanoi has been built with that purpose and tradition in mind. Over the last three years, master educators, academic leaders, and experienced administrators from the Dwight Schools network have created a school that is upheld by Dwight's three pillars of community, global vision, and personalized learning to deliver an international education experience of the highest caliber in Hanoi.

"Dwight's mission of personalized learning for each child begins with our campus visits. Our Welcome Center is more than just a meeting place – it is an entry point into a global learning community that will ignite the spark of genius in your child," said Brantley Turner, Head of School at Dwight School Hanoi, and Dwight's East Asia Education Director. "We invite parents and students to learn more about our unique approach to learning and how the School will help tailor each student's educational journey, fostering their innate potential."

Dwight School Hanoi includes the Lower, Middle, and Upper Schools and is located on a 40,000-m² campus in The Manor Central Park, Hoang Mai. The breathtaking design by Carlos Zapata Studio blends advanced technology with open architecture to encourage collaboration and innovation. Features include:

Advanced Learning Studios Black Box Theater Spacious Learning Commons Music Conservatory Two Libraries Recording Studio Design, Technology, and Engineering Spaces Rehearsal Spaces Makerspaces Two Large, Multi-Court Sports Halls Design Studio Advanced Aquatics Center Photography Studio Fitness and Weights Studio Ceramics Studio Multi-Purpose Outdoor Artificial Turf Pitch 800 Seat Performing Arts Center Learning Gardens

An additional standalone Early Childhood Division facility is designed for our youngest learners. This foundational educational experience values childhood and facilitates whole-body, transdisciplinary learning. ECD Learning Studios offer opportunities for preschoolers and kindergartners to practice fundamental academic skills in a safe and appropriately challenging environment. Outdoor and indoor play spaces allow for large motor play times, and the facility has its own custom-designed library.

As a member of the global network of Dwight Schools, students in Hanoi will also have the exclusive opportunity to access more than 50 cross-campus activities, exchanges, competitions, concerts, and tournaments, as well as travel and exchange options on any Dwight campus around the world.

Dwight School Hanoi is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for pre-K to grade 10. Prospective families can find more information, schedule a visit, and apply at Dwight School Hanoi's website .

In acknowledgment of the journey Dwight School Hanoi will embark on with their first group of Founding Families, all families who confirm acceptance of an offered place for their child before the start of the 2024-25 academic year will enjoy a Founding Family Discount of 15% off tuition fees. This discount is valid for three consecutive school years: 2024-25, 2025-26, and 2026-27.

For further information or to schedule a visit, please contact:

Dwight School Hanoi Welcome Center

Address: The Manor Central Park

Phone: +84 (0) 24 7300 6300 (press 1 for Admissions)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.dwighthanoi.org

About The Dwight Schools: Founded in New York in 1872, Dwight was the first school in the Americas to offer the comprehensive IB continuum curriculum from preschool to grade 12. All Dwight Schools are dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. This mission rests on three pillars: personalized learning, community, and global vision. Dwight's global network of IB Schools has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, and in the cloud — Dwight Global Online School — which extends a Dwight education to students everywhere. Graduates attend leading colleges and universities in the U.S., including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford, Dartmouth, NYU, Columbia, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania, among many others; as well as leading institutions of higher learning worldwide. Founded by members of the Sachs family (of Goldman Sachs), Dwight has an extensive historical list of notable global alumni, which includes a U.S. Senator, Governor, and White House advisors, as well as the influential New York Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia and the British diplomat Sir Leonard Allinson. Noteworthy creative forces Truman Capote (author), Roy Lichtenstein (artist), and John Williams (Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist) contributed to the legacy of the arts at Dwight. Prominent vanguards Serge Kovaleski (Pulitzer Prize Winning journalist) and Hans Zinsser (world-renowned immunologist), along with members of the Guggenheim, Sulzberger, Lehman, and Loeb families have all left their mark on the institution throughout the School's history.

Media contact for Dwight School Hanoi:

Ms Hank Hoang: [email protected]

