Dwight School Podcast Explores the Future of Education

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwight School has released the second season of its acclaimed podcast, Sparking Genius. Last year, Dwight School debuted the first season of Sparking Genius to solidify its position as a thought leader in independent schools. Since premiering on all podcasting platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, Sparking Genius has garnered 5-star ratings and Top 1% rankings in both the Education and Technology categories.

"Anyone who has an interest in education would enjoy a listen." —Host Dianne Drew Post this Show art for Dwight School's podcast, Sparking Genius

On Sparking Genius, host Dianne Drew — also Dwight's Global Director of Education and Head of Dwight New York — sits down with education leaders and innovative thinkers from the global network of Dwight Schools and beyond to explore what the future of education holds.

"We started this series with the Dwight education philosophy firmly at the foundation," says Dianne. "But have expanded outward to touch on topics of universal relevance to all schools. Anyone who has an interest in education, and children's development and well-being, would enjoy a listen — educators and parents alike."

Sparking Genius dives into the most cutting-edge topics, to hear firsthand how new strategies and fresh perspectives can inspire and enlighten students like never before. As the world changes with each passing day, so does the field of education. Sparking Genius looks ahead to the coming years and the many ways that innovations in learning can continue to be integrated into systems of education, all while discovering incredible advancements that will benefit the next generations of students.

Season Two picked up where Season One left off, highlighting the growing role of (and benefits from) AI in the classroom. Guests Amanda Bickerstaff, CEO of AI for Education, and Christian Talbot, CEO of the school accreditor, Middle States Association, weighed in with how educators can harness AI's power in these nascent stages of the technology, as well as prepare for what the future will bring.

Additional topics covered in the six episodes of Season One were social emotional learning, the benefits of online learning, and the International Baccalaureate. Teed up for Season Two are a wide range of topics, from the power of systems leadership and intergenerational collaboration to solve global issues, to the impact of sports on wellbeing.

Dwight's successful new podcast is just one of many ways that Dwight continues to pioneer in the field of education — and yet another exciting next step forward in its history of leading the way in education.

"This is such a thrilling project for Dwight, as it highlights our thought leadership in the industry," says Dianne. "And, as an added bonus, I get to sit down with some of the sharpest minds in education and have insightful conversations that our extended education community can learn from."

Listeners can play episodes of Sparking Genius directly on the Dwight Global Network website , or subscribe on their favorite platform using this link .

About The Dwight Schools: Founded in New York in 1872, Dwight was the first school in the Americas to offer the comprehensive International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum curriculum from preschool to grade 12. All Dwight Schools are dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. This mission rests on three pillars: personalized learning, community, and global vision. Dwight's global network of IB Schools has campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and in the cloud — Dwight Global Online School — which extends a Dwight education to students everywhere. The network also includes Franklin School Jersey City — a visionary new high school where students have the freedom to chart their own course, enabling students to become innovators and socially responsible global leaders. Graduates from the global network of schools attend leading colleges and universities in the U.S., including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Stanford, Dartmouth, NYU, Columbia, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania, among many others; as well as leading institutions of higher learning worldwide.

Founded by members of the Sachs family (of Goldman Sachs), Dwight has an extensive historical list of notable global alumni, which includes a U.S. Senator, Governor, and White House advisors, as well as the influential New York Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia and the British diplomat Sir Leonard Allinson. Noteworthy creative forces Truman Capote (author), Roy Lichtenstein (artist), and John Williams (Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist) contributed to the legacy of the arts at Dwight. Prominent vanguards Serge Kovaleski (Pulitzer Prize Winning journalist) and Hans Zinsser (world-renowned immunologist), along with members of the Guggenheim, Sulzberger, Lehman, and Loeb families have all left their mark on the institution throughout the School's history.

Media contact for Dwight School:

Allison Feldman: [email protected]

SOURCE Dwight School