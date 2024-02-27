Dwolla Launches New Open Banking Services Bolstering A2A Payment Offerings

Built-in open banking features further streamline access to robust A2A payment experiences via Dwolla's API.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwolla , a leading U.S.-based account-to-account payment solution, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Open Banking Services today. These built-in open banking integrations extend Dwolla's account-to-account (A2A) offering to include instant account verification, balance checks and fraud mitigation. Dwolla's Open Banking Services empower mid- to enterprise-sized businesses with the functionality they need to offer fast and secure A2A payments through Dwolla's single API.

"Our vision with Dwolla's Open Banking Services is to empower businesses with a seamless, all-in-one solution for A2A payments," said Dave Glaser, CEO at Dwolla. "By consolidating essential A2A payment functionalities under one roof, we aim to simplify the payment landscape for businesses, enabling faster time-to-market and improved operational efficiency."

Traditionally, navigating the complexities of A2A payments has been a challenge for businesses, often requiring multiple vendors, APIs and technical integrations. Dwolla enables enterprises to digitally transform their payments by offering a comprehensive, modern solution encompassing instant account verification, balance checks, fraud mitigation and A2A transfers through a unified integration.

Dwolla's Open Banking Services offer a host of benefits to businesses, including:

Comprehensive Solution: Dwolla's single API enables enterprises to create rich payment experiences embedded within their applications through access to open banking services, including verification of customer and business records and the secure exchange of account credentials.

Reduced Time and Effort: Dwolla's single API allows enterprises to enable fast and secure A2A transactions through a single vendor. Dwolla simplifies the integration process by streamlining contract management, technical integration and ongoing maintenance efforts.

Modular Approach: Dwolla's scalable and customizable solution is built to fit the specific needs of mid-to-enterprise clients.

Dwolla simplifies the A2A payment experience through its Open Banking Services by pre-integrating with leading open banking service providers. This pre-integration ensures a smoother implementation process for businesses, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market for A2A payment solutions.

With Dwolla's Open Banking Services, businesses can embark on a journey towards more efficient, secure and streamlined A2A payments.

For more information about Dwolla's Open Banking Services and how it can benefit your business, please visit http://dwolla.com/features/open-banking-services .

About Dwolla

Dwolla is a trusted leader in payment services, powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla's robust technology and easy-to-implement API simplify the complex process of integrating with the ACH and real-time payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Hundreds of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies use Dwolla's technology to help move over $45B annually. Dwolla's platform is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to streamline their payment processes, reduce errors and scale their operations. For more information on Dwolla's services, visit http://www.dwolla.com/.

