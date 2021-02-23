DWS Promotes Fashion Procurement and Merchandiser to Spearhead Venture into Fashion/Media Industries

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holding company DWS has formally announced the promotion of Cindy Maureen to Strategic Sourcing/Creative Director.

"Cindy Maureen has been a key part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position," said Dennis Liu, President of DWS Holdings. Cindy, joined the company in the holding corp. last year as the fashion merchandiser/procurer for a venture into related industries. She started at $18/hr, now less a year later, her $54/hr salary reflects her milestones: responsible for the stock acquisition of a fashion magazine, IMDB-credited production featuring an actress from Insatiable, exclusive distribution rights for a CCILU line, wholesale agreements with ALO yoga/the entire Williams-Sonoma (incl. subsidiary companies Crate & Barrel/Pottery Barn) catalog, and now the sponsoring of upcoming fashion show(s) in LA.

Ms. Cindy M. earned a Fashion degree from the renowned FIDM University in Los Angeles, CA.

Having originated almost a decade ago, DWS Holdings has established Intellectual Property rights, equity ownership, and has been the stealth backing of numerous keystone consumer product and service releases. While they remain

