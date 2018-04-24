DWS Systems Presents Its XPRO S at Rapid + TCT 2018

Available for sale in May 2018, the XPRO S is a game-changing product developed to provide the highest levels of productivity and quality in the industrial sector. Priced at $132,000, it was developed specifically for large companies that require a large printing area to quickly produce high-quality, high-resolution precision models such as realistic models, concept models, functional prototypes, and prototypes of consumer products. XPRO S is also the perfect choice for production departments that need to produce fast industrial and design objects.

"Durability and reliability are the hallmarks of this new 3D printer," said DWS's CTO Maurizio Costabeber. "For industrial scale applications, enterprises are looking for equipment that produces high and consistent output. The XPRO S delivers on these fronts while also providing industrial-grade precision parts with high resolution for every application."

The XPRO S is one of the most powerful and affordable large-format 3D printers on the market. The XPRO S delivers the most cost-effective precision parts using the best of DWS's purpose-made materials at a convincing scale. XPRO S shares DWS's large-format industrial-grade platform, its top of the line quad-laser system, and boasts a print platform of 300 x 300 x 300mm.

With low-running costs and zero planned maintenance cost, the printer is designed to operate 24 hours a day, ensuring maximum reliability. It uses a vast range of materials that DWS has developed specifically for the industrial sector: ABS-like, polypropylene-like, rubber-like, and transparent materials; nano-ceramic resins; materials for investment casting models and silicone molding masters; and many more.

About DWS Systems

DWS Systems is at the forefront of additive manufacturing technology. A respected Stereolithography pioneer and leader, DWS is making additive manufacturing 4.0 a reality by delivering the most advanced photopolymer additive manufacturing systems, materials and digital tools available. For decades, it has been enabling people to live better, engineers to optimize their designs, and companies to bring better products to market. For more information, please visit www.dwssystems.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dws-systems-presents-its-xpro-s-at-rapid--tct-2018-300634149.html

SOURCE DWS Systems