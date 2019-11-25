DWTS Bronzing Treatment Revealed as South Seas® Completes Season 28

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 16 seasons, South Seas Skin Care continues to be the "color of choice" by the Dancing with the Stars make-up department. Step behind the curtains to see how competitors' skin becomes bronze and glowing before hitting the dance floor.

South Seas® founder Julie Nostrand and the Emmy Award Winning make-up department at DWTS have worked together to create the iconic stage color. Season after season, their work is appreciated by millions of nationwide viewers, proven consistent, trustworthy and essential.

Every Sunday during the season, Julie, known as, "the DaVinci of Spray Tanning," begins her work at the Los Angeles based DWTS studio. Cast members line up outside her door awaiting what many consider a truly "transformative" experience. She personalizes her method based on each contestants' body type and the costume they are performing in. In less than 5 minutes, each dancer is perfectly sprayed with a beautiful, bronze tan. The spray tan develops overnight, and like magic, each performer wakes up on the day of the live show feeling confident and motivated.

On show day, the DWTS make-up artists use the Island Glow Body Bronzer or the Mother of Pearl Illuminator by South Seas®. The Island Glow, (which has sold out on QVC), is what prepares the skin for live performances. Applied by hand, it delivers a powerful kick of bronze color and dries to the touch in less than 15 seconds. The Mother of Pearl has a sheer finish and adds an extra boost of sparkles, illuminating the skin seen on camera. Both products are transfer resistant which is critical for the costumes.

In December 2019, South Seas® will hand-select spray tanning technicians for the DWTS Live Tour which is scheduled to appear in 70+ cities. With a network of 4,000 locations, the company has formed relationships with highly reliable bronzing artists across the United States. After showing a successful track record, DWTS trusts that the South Seas® color for every cast member will mimic what is created on live TV.

South Seas® Skin Care provides island inspired body bronzing and body care products to luxury retailers, beauty subscription boxes (like Ipsy and FabFitFun), television/make-up artists and elite resorts/spas around the world. For more information on how to accelerate, extend or enhance the ultimate bronzing experience, visit www.southseasskincare.com or email info@southseasskincare.com.

