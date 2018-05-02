Dwyer Group Partners with Bullish Inc. to Fuel Brands' Growth

WACO, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Group®, one of the world's largest franchising companies of home service brands partnered with strategic marketing leader Bullish to seamlessly connect consumers to Dwyer Group's community of home service professionals. After decades of acquiring and growing franchises, Dwyer Group and Bullish created Neighborly to introduce solutions to consumers' growing demand for service providers who maintain the highest professional standards in a unified, online platform.

With Neighborly as a singular umbrella brand, Dwyer Group is now realizing its long-term vision of introducing homeowners who used one brand to additional resources to complete all of their repair, maintenance and enhancement projects. Neighborly® launched in 2017 and now envelops 13 of Dwyer Group's U.S. franchise companies and nine Canadian brands, under Neighbourly. Neighborly's brands range from landscaping and plumbing to housecleaning and painting, among others and no other company can match the depth of expertise and collective know-how of its 3,100 committed franchisee owners.

"We recognized in today's fast-paced world, there was an opportunity to leverage our industry leadership in the home services category to simplify the consumers' search process," said Lisa Zoellner, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Dwyer Group. "We had a vision and the Bullish team's research and understanding of the marketplace helped create and introduce Neighborly in the U.S. and Neighbourly in Canada."

Zoellner and Senior Vice President of Marketing Cody Pierce hired Consultancy Hasan + Co. to spearhead the national search, resulting in the selection and on-going partnership with New York City-based Bullish.

Developing Neighborly/Neighbourly was the catalyst for the respective U.S. and Canadian websites, digital experience and go-to market approach. Home owners can create free, online accounts to organize their past and upcoming maintenance projects as well as subscribe to an e-newsletter filled with a wide variety of expert topics. This year, Bullish is expanding to work with individual Neighborly brands to further drive awareness and deliver on the growing customer demand for professional, trustworthy home services.

"In a world where consumers seeking home services had to choose from businesses here today, and who may be gone tomorrow, it is exciting to partner with a company with a proven history, RICH Values and the integrity of Dwyer Group," said Michael Duda, Managing Partner, Bullish Inc. "We look forward to accelerating its growth and brand profile."

To learn more about Neighborly or to book U.S. service, visit www.getneighborly.com or www.getneighbourly.ca for Canadian service.

About Dwyer Group®

Founded in 1981 and based in Waco, Texas, Dwyer Group is a holding company of 20 service-based brands, 18 of which support franchise organizations under the umbrella brand Neighborly in the United States and Neighbourly in Canada. Neighborly® is a community of experts who repair, maintain and enhance properties united under one platform to better meet the needs of today's consumer. Collectively, these concepts offer customers a broad base of residential and commercial services. Dwyer Group is a portfolio company of The Riverside Company®, a global private equity firm. The firm's international portfolio includes more than 75 companies. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at www.getneighborly.com and www.getneighbourly.ca, respectively. Learn more about Dwyer Group at www.dwyergroup.com.

About Bullish

Bullish is a strategic creative agency with an early-stage consumer investment fund. Based out of New York City, Bullish is built for transformative moments living early in an S-curve to speed opportunities into positive outcomes. For more information and our brand portfolio, please visit bullish.co.

Media Contacts:

Dwyer Group/Neighborly:

Kimberly Denman, Dwyer Group, 254.537.0609 or kimberly.denman@dwyergroup.com

Bullish Inc.:

Michael Duda, Bullish, 917.748.4111, mike@bullish.co

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dwyer-group-partners-with-bullish-inc-to-fuel-brands-growth-300641111.html

SOURCE Dwyer Group

Related Links

http://www.dwyergroup.com

