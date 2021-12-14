Dwyer Instruments Acquires Universal Flow Monitors, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Instruments ("Dwyer"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Universal Flow Monitors, Inc. ("UFM"), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of flow meters and controls in industrial applications.

Founded in 1963, UFM designs and manufactures flow meters and controllers for fluids and gases in automation, robotics, and other process automation applications. The company's products include vane style, vortex shedding, and laminar flowmeters as well as rotameters used across a wide range of end-markets.

"UFM has a broad portfolio of ruggedized products that customers rely on for critical industrial applications," said Mark Fisher, President of Dwyer. "This has led UFM to a successful, entrenched position in niche industrial markets. We are very excited to welcome UFM to the Dwyer family."

"UFM has a long history of dedication to product design, customer service, and quality," said Lars Rosean, President of UFM. "I would like to thank all our employees who have contributed to our years of success and I am thrilled at this opportunity to partner with Dwyer for the next stage of growth."

About Dwyer Instruments

Dwyer Instruments is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IAQ, building automation and process markets. Founded in 1931, Dwyer Instruments is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe and Australia. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

