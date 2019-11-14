Dwyer Instruments Inc. Joins Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Partnership Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) announced today that Dwyer Instruments Inc. has joined the organization's partnership program to support TRC's mission of promoting the safe collection and proper disposal of mercury-containing thermostats.

Dwyer Instruments, based in Michigan City, Indiana, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative controls, sensors and instrumentation solutions.

"Dwyer Instruments is pleased to partner with TRC and share in its goal to keep mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment," said Eric Budny, Special Projects and Environmental Compliance Manager. "This partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining safe environmental policies. It also provides our customers with further options for the safe, easy and free recycling of mercury-containing thermostats."

Dwyer Instruments is TRC's newest member, bringing the partnership program to a total of 31 manufacturers who are at the forefront of providing support for the collection and safe recycling of mercury-containing thermostats throughout the United States.

"We welcome Dwyer Instruments as our newest member and look forward to working with them to further TRC's mission and protect the environment," said Danielle Myers, TRC's operations & compliance manager.

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 12 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

Dwyer Instruments is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions to the HVAC, Building Automation, and Process Automation markets. To learn more about Dwyer Instruments, visit www.dwyer-inst.com.

