DWYER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EXPANDS EFFORTS TO ALLEVIATE SENIOR HEALTHCARE STAFFING SHORTAGE AMID GROWING NATIONAL CRISIS

DWD Estimates Training and Placing Over 3,500 CNAs Nationwide in 2024, Scholars Will Achieve an Estimated $80 Million in Annual Earnings

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center, Inc. ("Dwyer Workforce Development" or "DWD") today announced its commitment to providing Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training and job placement support, case management, and wraparound services to over 3,500 individuals nationwide in 2024. Those placed will achieve an estimated $80 million in annual earnings. This announcement follows an impactful 2023 for DWD and the White House's newly announced nursing home minimum staffing mandate.

This year, DWD anticipates serving 3,570 Scholars across Maryland, Texas, and Florida.

Our nation's healthcare industry faces significant challenges, with an already strained workforce and a rapidly growing senior population that is expected to more than double by 2050. With more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the White House's newly announced nursing home minimum staffing mandate only underscores the importance of finding creative solutions to solve the nation's growing senior healthcare workforce staffing crisis.

As a national nonprofit committed to alleviating this crisis, Dwyer Workforce Development's top priority remains expanding our innovative and holistic workforce development model across the country to support the evolving needs of our healthcare system. In 2023, we invested $1.3 million in comprehensive job training support, providing a life-changing career path for more than 1,500 Dwyer Scholars, who will earn an estimated $31 million in total annual earnings. This year, we anticipate serving 3,570 Scholars across Maryland, Texas, and Florida. We look forward to continued conversations and collaboration with healthcare industry leaders, policymakers, workforce development partners, and other stakeholders to provide comprehensive support to individuals who lack opportunity and aspire to pursue a career in the healthcare industry, alleviate a severe healthcare workforce shortage, and improve the lives of seniors.

DWD's model takes a holistic, individualized approach to long-term stability focused on career growth and economic improvement. DWD provides CNA job training and placement support to underserved individuals and need-based wraparound services — such as financial support for housing, childcare, and transportation — to foster their success. Program participants, known as Dwyer Scholars, are also matched with case managers who mentor them through professional and personal challenges, helping them set and achieve career ladder goals. After reaching those goals, Scholars may be awarded scholarships to obtain their nursing certification or pursue training for continued career growth.

Record of Success, Proven Outcomes

From launch in 2021 through 2023, DWD helped train and place 2,076 individuals in Maryland and Texas , with 81% of Scholars completing CNA training. Of those, 86% were placed in healthcare careers.

Launched two mobile apps: the first provides a communication channel and resource library, and the second provides rewards to celebrate Scholar successes.

In 2023: Placed Scholars will earn an estimated $31 million annually. DWD expanded into Florida and provided $1.3 million in comprehensive job training support services.



2024 Goals

Help train, place, and provide comprehensive support to 3,570 Scholars across Maryland , Texas , and Florida . Placed Scholars will earn an estimated $80 million annually.

Provide $3.6 million in comprehensive support to Scholars.

Explore two additional states for expansion.

Serve as a national workforce development model to redefine healthcare staffing.

Develop three Healthcare Villages in Maryland and Texas .

Increase number of Scholars pursuing stackable credentials.

About Dwyer Workforce Development

Dwyer Workforce Development is a unique 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to provide comprehensive support to individuals who lack opportunity and aspire to pursue a career in the healthcare industry, alleviate a severe healthcare workforce shortage, and improve the lives of seniors. DWD was established in 2021 by Jack Dwyer, his wife, Nancy, and their daughters, Emily and Kelsey. A businessman, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dwyer owns CFG, a full-service provider of comprehensive financing solutions for the national healthcare and multifamily industries, and CFG Bank. With his presence in the industry and commitment to improving lives, Dwyer is redefining what it means to give back by creating career opportunities for those who lack opportunity, reducing healthcare staff shortages, and improving senior care.

