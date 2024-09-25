DXC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead DXC Technology Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) between May 26, 2021 and May 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 1, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased DXC common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the DXC class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27684 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning DXC's ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems, as well as their efforts to reduce DXC's restructuring costs. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted the progress of DXC's "transformation journey," and assured investors that their efforts to reduce restructuring costs were successful and were "all sustainable and a result of the operational work we are doing." As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of DXC common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

