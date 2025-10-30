DXC Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Total revenue of $3.16 billion, down 2.5% YoY (down 4.2% on an organic basis ) (1)

Bookings of $2.7 billion, trailing twelve month book to bill ratio of 1.08x

EBIT margin of 4.4%, and adjusted EBIT (2) margin of 8.0%

Diluted earnings per share was $0.20 down 13.0% YoY; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (3) was $0.84, down 9.7% YoY

Free cash flow (4) was $240 million, up $192 million YoY

Repurchased $75 million of shares

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2026.

"For the second quarter, we delivered Adjusted EBIT margin and Non-GAAP diluted EPS above our guidance and generated very strong free cash flow. Our revenue performance has remained consistent throughout the year, and we continue to be laser focused on better execution and driving pipeline conversion in the quarters ahead," said DXC Technology President and CEO, Raul Fernandez. "We are introducing a strategic and tactical game plan to win in a rapidly evolving AI global economy. This game plan includes formalizing a two-track approach to running our business, core track and fast track, and the launch of our Xponential AI framework."

Financial Highlights - Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Total revenue was $3.16 billion, down 2.5% year-over-year (down 4.2% on an organic basis). (1)

EBIT was $138 million, up 24.3% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of 4.4%. Adjusted EBIT (2) was $254 million, down 9.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin (2) of 8.0%.

was $254 million, down 9.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 8.0%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.20, down 13.0% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (3) was $0.84, down 9.7% year-over-year.

was $0.84, down 9.7% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $409 million, up $214 million year-over-year. Free cash flow (4) was $240 million, up $192 million year-over-year.

was $240 million, up $192 million year-over-year. Bookings of $2.7 billion increased 2.4% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.85x. The trailing twelve month book to bill ratio was 1.08x.

Returned $75 million of capital to shareholders by repurchasing approximately 5.3 million shares.

Segment Highlights - Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Consulting and Engineering Services ("CES")

Revenue was $1,255 million, down 1.9% year-over-year (down 3.4% on an organic basis). (1)

Segment profit was $145 million, down 17.1% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 11.6%.

Bookings declined 2.7% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.92x.

Trailing Twelve month book to bill ratio of 1.15x.

Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")

Revenue was $1,586 million, down 4.2% year-over-year (down 6.3% on an organic basis). (1)

Segment profit was $122 million, up 1.7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 7.7%.

Bookings increased 4.1% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.82x.

Trailing Twelve month book to bill ratio of 1.08x.

Insurance Services ("Insurance")

Revenue was $320 million, up 4.6% year-over-year (up 3.6% on an organic basis). (1)

Segment profit was $28 million, down 24.3% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 8.8%.

Bookings increased 24.9% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.68x.

Trailing Twelve month book to bill ratio of 0.76x.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 and Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

Full Year Fiscal 2026

Total revenue in the range of $12.67 billion and $12.81 billion, a decline of 4.5% to 3.5% year-over-year on an organic basis compared to the prior guide of $12.61 billion and $12.87 billion, a decline of 5.0% to 3.0%. (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (2) in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%.

in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) in the range of $2.85 to $3.35.

in the range of $2.85 to $3.35. Free Cash Flow(4) of ~$650 million compared to the prior guide of $600 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026

Total revenue in the range of $3.18 billion and $3.22 billion, a decline of 5.0% to 4.0% year-over-year on an organic basis. (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (2) in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%.

in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3) in the range of $0.75 to $0.85.

(1) Revenue growth on an organic basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates, adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measure are attached to this release. (2) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to such measures are attached to this release. (3) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted per share is attached to this release. (4) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting capital expenditures (Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment, Transition and Transformation Contract Costs and Software Purchased or Developed) from cash flow from operations.

Additional metrics for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2026 guidance are presented in the table below.

Revenue

Q3 FY26

Guidance

FY26 Guidance

Lower

End Higher

End

Lower

End Higher

End YoY Organic Revenue %

(5.0) % (4.0) %

(4.5) % (3.5) % Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues %

— %

(0.1) % Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues %

3.7 %

3.1 % Others







Net Interest Expense ($M)

$11

$55 Non-GAAP Tax Rate

~36%

~37% Foreign Exchange Assumptions

Current Estimate

Current Estimate $/Euro Exchange Rate

$1.17

$1.16 $/GBP Exchange Rate

$1.34

$1.34 $/AUD Exchange Rate

$0.66

$0.66

DXC does not provide reconciliations of non-GAAP measures included in its guidance because certain key information necessary for such reconciliations—most notably the impact of significant non-recurring items—is unavailable without unreasonable effort or may not be available at all. As a result, DXC believes any such reconciliation would not be meaningful.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" that are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future operating or financial performance. These statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, many of which are outside of our control, and include, but are not limited to: our inability to succeed in our strategic objectives; the risk of liability, reputational damages or adverse impact to business due to service interruptions from security breaches, cyber-attacks, other security incidents or disclosure of confidential information or personal data; compliance, or failure to comply, with obligations arising under new or existing laws, regulations, and customer contracts relating to the privacy, security and handling of personal data; our product and service quality issues; our inability to develop and expand our service offerings to address emerging business demands and technological trends, including our inability to sell differentiated services amongst our offerings and the competitive pressures faced by our business; our inability to compete in certain markets and expand our capacity in certain offshore locations; failure to maintain our credit rating and ability to manage working capital, refinance and raise additional capital for future needs; difficulty in understanding the changes to our business model by the investment community or industry analysts or our failure to meet our publicly announced financial guidance; public health crises; our indebtedness and potential material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations; our inability to accurately estimate the cost of services, and the completion timeline of contracts; failure by us or third party partners to deliver on commitments or otherwise breach obligations to our customers; the risks associated with climate change and natural disasters; increased scrutiny of, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social and governance initiatives; our inability to attract and retain key personnel and maintain relationships with key partners; the risks associated with prolonged periods of inflation or adverse changes in macroeconomic conditions; the risks associated with our international operations, such as risks related to currency exchange rates; our inability to comply with existing and new laws and regulations, including social and environmental responsibility regulations, policies and provisions; our inability to achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plans; our inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights or infringement of our intellectual property rights by third parties; our inability to procure third-party licenses required for the operation of our products and service offerings; risks associated with disruption of our supply chain or increases in procurement costs, including as a result of ongoing trade tensions and tariff changes; our inability to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; potential losses due to asset impairment charges; our inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our common stock; pending investigations, claims and disputes and any adverse impact on our profitability and liquidity; disruptions in the credit markets, including disruptions that reduce our customers' access to credit and increase the costs to our customers of obtaining credit; counterparty default risk in our hedging program; our failure to bid on projects effectively; financial difficulties of our customers and our inability to collect receivables; our inability to maintain and grow our customer relationships over time and to comply with customer contracts or government contracting regulations or requirements; our inability to succeed in our strategic transactions; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; risks related to our completed strategic transactions; volatility of the price of our securities, which is subject to market and other conditions. For a written description of these factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we also disclose in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.

We believe EBIT, adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses as well as gains and losses on certain dispositions and certain tax adjustments.

We believe constant currency revenues provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present constant currency revenues.

One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, if included, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, primarily customer-related intangible assets, from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS is impairment losses, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further, assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management's control.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an "organic basis" in order that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during both periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in both periods presented.

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available for normal business operations, to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies. Selected references are made on a "constant currency basis" so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period. Financial results on a "constant currency basis" are non-GAAP measures calculated by translating current period activity into U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's currency conversion rates. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(preliminary and unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts)

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

















Revenues

$ 3,161

$ 3,241

$ 6,320

$ 6,477

















Costs of services

2,383

2,427

4,771

4,953 Selling, general and administrative

366

353

760

654 Depreciation and amortization

295

329

599

655 Restructuring costs

35

42

72

81 Interest expense

53

69

107

141 Interest income

(46)

(51)

(92)

(102) Other income, net

(56)

(21)

(95)

(66) Total costs and expenses

3,030

3,148

6,122

6,316

















Income before income taxes

131

93

198

161 Income tax expense

91

48

140

91 Net income

40

45

58

70 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

4

3

6

2 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 36

$ 42

$ 52

$ 68

















Income per common share:















Basic

$ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.29

$ 0.38 Diluted

$ 0.20

$ 0.23

$ 0.29

$ 0.37

















Weighted average common shares outstanding for:















Basic EPS

177.43

180.93

179.26

180.30 Diluted EPS

179.15

183.88

181.76

184.01

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(preliminary and unaudited)





As of (in millions)

September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,888

$ 1,796 Receivables, net

2,896

2,972 Prepaid expenses

557

477 Other current assets

98

118 Total current assets

5,439

5,363









Intangible assets, net

1,865

1,642 Operating right-of-use assets, net

679

635 Goodwill

531

526 Deferred income taxes, net

838

819 Property and equipment, net

1,210

1,253 Other assets

3,020

2,967 Total Assets

$ 13,582

$ 13,205









Liabilities







Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 1,612

$ 880 Accounts payable

709

549 Accrued payroll and related costs

603

571 Operating lease liabilities

237

227 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,197

1,358 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments

651

762 Income taxes payable

—

64 Total current liabilities

5,009

4,411









Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,370

2,996 Non-current deferred revenue

616

635 Non-current operating lease liabilities

475

444 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities

499

495 Other long-term liabilities

1,277

734 Total Liabilities

10,246

9,715









Total Equity

3,336

3,490









Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 13,582

$ 13,205

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(preliminary and unaudited)





Six Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 58

$ 70 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

611

668 Goodwill impairment losses

14

— Operating right-of-use expense

153

160 Share-based compensation

46

48 Deferred taxes

22

(95) (Gain) loss on dispositions

(5)

23 Provision for losses on accounts receivable

3

10 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain

(38)

(2) Impairment losses and contract write-offs

3

9 Other non-cash charges, net

(8)

3 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease in assets

211

133 Decrease in operating lease liability

(153)

(160) Decrease in other liabilities

(322)

(434) Net cash provided by operating activities

595

433









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(87)

(89) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs

(58)

(73) Software purchased and developed

(113)

(178) Proceeds from sale of assets

23

70 Other investing activities, net

13

12 Net cash used in investing activities

(222)

(258)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings of commercial paper

—

367 Repayments of commercial paper

—

(369) Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing

(107)

(165) Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards

(13)

(18) Repurchase of common stock

(124)

(2) Other financing activities, net

(2)

(2) Net cash used in financing activities

(246)

(189) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(35)

38 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents including cash classified within current assets held for sale

92

24 Cash classified within current assets held for sale

—

(3) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

92

21 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,796

1,224 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,888

$ 1,245

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our non-GAAP adjustments include:

Restructuring costs – includes costs, net of reversals, related to workforce and real estate optimization and other similar charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related ("TSI") costs – includes third party costs related to integration, separation, planning, financing and advisory fees and other similar charges associated with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures, and dispositions and other similar transactions incurred within one year of such transactions closing, except for costs associated with related disputes, which may arise more than one year after closing.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Merger-related indemnification – represents the Company's estimate of potential net liability to HPE for tax related indemnifications.

Gains and losses on dispositions – gains and losses related to dispositions of businesses, strategic assets and interests in less than wholly-owned entities.

Gains and losses on real estate and facility sales – gains and losses related to dispositions of real property.

Impairment losses – non-cash charges associated with the permanent reduction in the value of the Company's assets (e.g., impairment of goodwill and other long-term assets including fixed assets and impairments to deferred tax assets for discrete changes in valuation allowances). Future discrete reversals of valuation allowances are likewise excluded.

Tax adjustments – discrete tax adjustments to impair or recognize certain deferred tax assets, adjustments for changes in tax legislation and the impact of mergers and divestitures. Income tax expense of all other (non-discrete) non-GAAP adjustments is based on the difference in the GAAP annual effective tax rate (AETR) and overall non-GAAP provision (consistent with the GAAP methodology).

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration-

Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and

Losses on Real

Estate, Facility

Sales and

Dispositions

Tax

Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

$ 131

$ 35

$ 1

$ 88

$ —

$ (8)

$ —

$ 247 Income tax expense

91

6

—

15

(2)

(1)

(16)

93 Net income

40

29

1

73

2

(7)

16

154 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

4

—

—

—

—

—

—

4 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 36

$ 29

$ 1

$ 73

$ 2

$ (7)

$ 16

$ 150

































Effective Tax Rate

69.5 %

























37.7 %

































Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.20

$ 0.16

$ 0.01

$ 0.41

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.09

$ 0.85 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.20

$ 0.16

$ 0.01

$ 0.41

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.09

$ 0.84

































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:































Basic EPS

177.43

177.43

177.43

177.43

177.43

177.43

177.43

177.43 Diluted EPS

179.15

179.15

179.15

179.15

179.15

179.15

179.15

179.15





Six Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration-

Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and

Losses on Real

Estate, Facility

Sales and

Dispositions

Impairment

Losses

Tax

Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

198

72

2

175

2

(8)

14

—

455 Income tax expense

140

15

—

35

(2)

(1)

4

(18)

173 Net income

58

57

2

140

4

(7)

10

18

282 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

6

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 52

$ 57

$ 2

$ 140

$ 4

$ (7)

$ 10

$ 18

$ 276





































Effective Tax Rate

70.7 %





























38.0 %





































Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.29

$ 0.32

$ 0.01

$ 0.78

$ 0.02

$ (0.04)

$ 0.06

$ 0.10

$ 1.54 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.29

$ 0.31

$ 0.01

$ 0.77

$ 0.02

$ (0.04)

$ 0.06

$ 0.10

$ 1.52





































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:



































Basic EPS

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26

179.26 Diluted EPS

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76

181.76





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration-

Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and

Losses on Real

Estate, Facility

Sales and

Dispositions

Tax

Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

93

42

15

89

—

22

—

261 Income tax expense

48

9

3

20

5

7

(5)

87 Net income

45

33

12

69

(5)

15

5

174 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

3

—

—

—

—

—

—

3 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 42

$ 33

$ 12

$ 69

$ (5)

$ 15

$ 5

$ 171

































Effective Tax Rate

51.6 %

























33.3 %

































Basic EPS

$ 0.23

$ 0.18

$ 0.07

$ 0.38

$ (0.03)

$ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.95 Diluted EPS

$ 0.23

$ 0.18

$ 0.07

$ 0.38

$ (0.03)

$ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.93

































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:































Basic EPS

180.93

180.93

180.93

180.93

180.93

180.93

180.93

180.93 Diluted EPS

183.88

183.88

183.88

183.88

183.88

183.88

183.88

183.88





Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration-

Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and

Losses on Real

Estate, Facility

Sales and

Dispositions

Tax

Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

161

81

22

176

—

24

—

464 Income tax expense

91

16

4

35

5

8

(5)

154 Net income

70

65

18

141

(5)

16

5

310 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

2

—

—

—

—

—

—

2 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 68

$ 65

$ 18

$ 141

$ (5)

$ 16

$ 5

$ 308

































Effective Tax Rate

56.5 %

























33.2 %

































Basic EPS

$ 0.38

$ 0.36

$ 0.10

$ 0.78

$ (0.03)

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 1.71 Diluted EPS

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.10

$ 0.77

$ (0.03)

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 1.67

































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:































Basic EPS

180.30

180.30

180.30

180.30

180.30

180.30

180.30

180.30 Diluted EPS

184.01

184.01

184.01

184.01

184.01

184.01

184.01

184.01

The above tables serve to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Measures" section of the press release for further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures.

Year-over-Year Organic Revenue Growth





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Total revenue growth

(2.5) %

(5.7) %

(2.4) %

(5.9) % Foreign currency

(1.9) %

— %

(2.0) %

0.7 % Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 % Organic revenue growth

(4.2) %

(5.6) %

(4.3) %

(5.0) %

















CES revenue growth

(1.9) %

(3.3) %

(2.3) %

(3.1) % Foreign currency

(1.9) %

(0.1) %

(2.0) %

0.7 % Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.4 %

— %

0.4 %

0.2 % CES organic revenue growth

(3.4) %

(3.4) %

(3.9) %

(2.2) %

















GIS revenue growth

(4.2) %

(9.2) %

(3.9) %

(9.7) % Foreign currency

(2.1) %

0.1 %

(2.1) %

0.7 % Acquisitions and Divestitures

— %

0.1 %

— %

0.2 % GIS organic revenue growth

(6.3) %

(9.0) %

(6.0) %

(8.8) %

















Insurance revenue growth

4.6 %

5.5 %

5.0 %

5.4 % Foreign currency

(1.0) %

(0.2) %

(1.4) %

0.4 % Acquisitions and Divestitures

— %

— %

— %

— % Insurance organic revenue growth

3.6 %

5.3 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

Segment Profit

Segment profit is defined as segment revenues less costs of services, selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other segment items. The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated expenses generally include certain corporate function costs, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation, and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment losses, gains/(losses) on dispositions of businesses, gains/(losses) on real estate and facility sales, and other costs that do not reflect ongoing segment operating performance. As part of the transition to the new segment structure, the Company updated the assumptions that define which expenses remain in corporate post allocation. The tables below reflect those revised assumptions.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 CES profit

$ 145

$ 175

$ 250

$ 298 GIS profit

122

120

219

221 Insurance profit

28

37

61

81 Corporate expenses

(41)

(53)

(60)

(97) Adjusted EBIT

254

279

470

503 Restructuring costs

(35)

(42)

(72)

(81) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs

(1)

(15)

(2)

(22) Amortization of acquired intangibles

(88)

(89)

(175)

(176) Merger related indemnification

—

—

(2)

— Gains on dispositions

1

5

1

5 Gains (losses) on real estate and facility sales

7

(27)

7

(29) Impairment losses

—

—

(14)

— EBIT

138

111

213

200 Interest income

46

51

92

102 Interest expense

(53)

(69)

(107)

(141) Income before income tax

131

93

198

161 Income tax expense

(91)

(48)

(140)

(91) Net income

$ 40

$ 45

$ 58

$ 70

















Segment profit margins















CES

11.6 %

13.7 %

10.0 %

11.6 % GIS

7.7 %

7.2 %

6.9 %

6.7 % Insurance

8.8 %

12.1 %

9.6 %

13.4 %

















Total Company margins















Adjusted EBIT margin

8.0 %

8.6 %

7.4 %

7.8 % EBIT margin

4.4 %

3.4 %

3.4 %

3.1 %

