DXC has appointed Milan Rao as CES Americas Leader to drive growth and expand business for Consulting, Applications, Data & AI and Engineering services across North & South America.

Rao will help accelerate AI-led growth across digital engineering, platform modernization, and enterprise transformation.

ASHBURN, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the appointment of Milan Rao as Consulting & Engineering Services (CES) Americas Leader, effective immediately. A distinguished technology and business leader with a proven track record of driving growth across multi‑billion‑dollar IT services portfolios and delivering successful customer transformations, Milan will report to Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services at DXC.

DXC Welcomes Milan Rao as CES Americas Leader to Accelerate DXC Engineering, Applications, Data and AI-Led Growth

In this role, Milan will lead the Americas CES business, driving growth, operational excellence, and client success across the region, deepen executive client relationships, and expand DXC's Engineering, Applications, Data & AI and consulting capabilities in priority areas. He will focus on expanding DXC's capabilities in digital engineering, AI-led transformation, and platform modernization across key industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace & defense and public sector, where enterprise demand is increasing.

"Milan brings a strong combination of commercial leadership, operational rigor, and deep expertise across Applications modernization, data & AI, digital engineering and AI-led transformation," said Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC Technology. "He has a proven track record of leading large-scale businesses, strengthening client relationships, and delivering transformation across industries. His leadership will help accelerate our momentum in the Americas and strengthen how we deliver innovation and value for clients."

"I'm excited to join DXC at a pivotal time when enterprises are reimagining their businesses through AI, Applications modernization, data-driven decision making, and engineering innovation," said Milan Rao, CES Americas Market Leader, DXC Technology. "DXC brings together industry expertise, scale, and client relationships. I look forward to helping our clients unlock greater business value while accelerating growth across consulting, Applications, data & AI, and engineering services across the Americas."

Milan joins DXC with leadership experience spanning technology, telecom, healthcare, financial services, and digital and engineering services. Over the course of his career, he has led multi-billion-dollar portfolios and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across global markets. Most recently, Rao served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at MarketsandMarkets, where he led global revenue, sales, consulting, and operations, and previously held roles as President at Wipro and President & CEO of GE Healthcare India & South Asia.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company