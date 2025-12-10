DXCM Deadline: DXCM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead DexCom, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 29, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased DexCom securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the DexCom class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28133 https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=45913 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") systems that were unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (2) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (3) accordingly, defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (4) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (5) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

