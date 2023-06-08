DXD by TBWA named as engine for disruptive design integration

Design by Disruption® will help drive the development of end-to-end brand experience for existing and new clients around the world

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TBWA announced the establishment of Design by Disruption® (DXD) as its engine for disruptive design in the heart of the cultural epicenter that is Los Angeles.

DXD by TBWA

Aimed at crafting best-in-class design that lives at the heart and speed of culture, and is implemented at every touchpoint of a brand, DXD by TBWA has its home in TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles. The global studio, headed by TBWA's Global Chief Design Officer, Bruno Regalo, who brings over 18 years of design experience working across global markets, serves as an integral part of the collective's mission to offer its partners the full brand experience.

Design by Disruption® has a unique approach in the market. Thanks to its ability to combine creativity with rigorous design strategy, design principles are embedded throughout the creative process rather than book-ending it. This, in turn, helps brands unlock their true potential, embedding brand identity everywhere it is implemented. This end-to-end design thinking has been at the heart of some of TBWA's most iconic work, and with multidisciplinary specialists strategically located in different cities, the studio is now set up to offer full-service design solutions to clients all around the world.

"We believe design is omnipresent and unskippable," said TBWA's Global Chief Design Officer, Bruno Regalo. "In today's world with so many screens and ad-blockers, design goes beyond visual codes and graphic conventions. Design is in everything we look at and becomes even more critical in the fight for brand relevance. Design is how we experience the world."

A growing practice, DXD by TBWA is staffed by designers and strategists across the U.S., Canada, and Brazil with the core team located in Los Angeles. The studio has helped drive high-impact experiential work for brands including Amazon Prime Entertainment's 007 launch, Adidas, LG, McDonald's, TikTok, Grammy's, Gatorade, and many more. This capability has resulted in double-digit revenue growth YoY and has been an integral part of TBWA's most recent new business wins, including LG and Sephora.

Additionally, in January 2023, DXD by TBWA launched the TBWA Global Brand Identity System, complete with refreshed branding and logos, customized Disruption font, new illustrations, typography, animations and more. The work has already seen early awards success, receiving honors in industry shows such as The One Show and Art Directors Club (ADC).

TBWA's Global Chief Creative Experience Officer, Ben Williams said; "As our creative collective evolves and grows, having a truly integrated, fine-tuned brand design system simplifies how we and our partners expand into new markets and spaces, target diverse audiences, and launch innovative campaigns - all while ensuring the TBWA brand remains dynamic yet consistent, adaptable and recognizable."

