dxFeed Expands CME Market Data Offering to Include Single Stock Futures

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced its CME market data offering has been expanded to include Single Stock Futures (SSF) as they become available from CME Group.

The enhancement is available automatically to all dxFeed retail clients with existing CME Level 1, CME Level 2, CME Group Level 1, and CME Group Level 2 market data subscriptions. The enhancement is included at no additional cost for existing subscribers.

The enhancement is available automatically to all dxFeed retail clients with existing CME Level 1, CME Level 2, CME Group Level 1, and CME Group Level 2 market data subscriptions. The enhancement is included at no additional cost for existing subscribers.

As CME Group gradually rolls out Single Stock Futures across eligible symbols following the market launch, dxFeed subscribers will receive market data for supported instruments through their existing subscriptions as new contracts become available.

The expansion gives retail investors seamless access to one of the newest additions to the U.S. derivatives market without requiring changes to existing market data packages.

"Retail traders increasingly expect immediate access to new market opportunities without additional complexity," said Aleksandr Bogrianov, Head of Retail Products at dxFeed. "By incorporating Single Stock Futures into our existing CME subscriptions, we're making it easier for brokers and trading platforms to offer new products to their users without requiring additional market data purchases or infrastructure changes."

Single Stock Futures combine futures-based exposure to individual U.S. equities with many of the operational benefits of futures markets, including extended trading hours, capital-efficient exposure, cash settlement, and straightforward long and short positioning. The launch reflects the continuing evolution of retail trading, where investors increasingly seek access to a broader range of exchange-traded instruments through a unified trading experience.

With this enhancement, existing dxFeed CME subscribers benefit from:

Automatic access to available Single Stock Futures market data through existing CME subscriptions

No additional licensing or market data package required

Real-time market data delivered through existing dxFeed APIs and infrastructure

A consistent data model alongside equities, futures, options, and indices

Seamless availability as CME expands its Single Stock Futures coverage

Because Single Stock Futures are being introduced in phases, market data availability will expand over time as additional contracts are released by CME Group.

"This is another example of our commitment to continuously increasing the value of our existing market data offerings," added Aleksandr Bogrianov. "As exchanges introduce new products, our priority is to ensure that clients can benefit from them as quickly and as seamlessly as possible."

The addition of Single Stock Futures further strengthens dxFeed's comprehensive market data offering for brokers, trading platforms, fintech companies, and institutional firms worldwide.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

Follow us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed