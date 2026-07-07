Retail traders on Overcharts now gain access to U.S. options data and futures options analytics, expanding the platform's existing CME Group futures coverage

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, expanded its offering on Overcharts, retail trading and technical analysis platform. The update adds OPRA, the consolidated U.S. options data feed, and extends existing CME Group futures data — CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX — to include futures options.

For traders, the update means:

dxFeed Expands Market Data Offering on Overcharts with OPRA and CME Futures Options Coverage

New options analytics

Overcharts now supports options chain display and analytics tools, giving traders visibility into options markets directly within the platform





Overcharts now supports options chain display and analytics tools, giving traders visibility into options markets directly within the platform OPRA coverage

Real-time, historical, consolidated U.S. options data from OPRA is now available, covering all major U.S. options exchanges





Real-time, historical, consolidated U.S. options data from OPRA is now available, covering all major U.S. options exchanges Futures options on CME Group

Existing CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX futures feeds now extend to futures options, adding a new layer of analysis for traders already using these data sets





Existing CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX futures feeds now extend to futures options, adding a new layer of analysis for traders already using these data sets Automatic, no extra cost

Existing subscribers gain access automatically — no resubscription required, no change to pricing.

"With Options Desk—dxFeed's market data now powering options analytics on Overcharts— we're giving our traders a whole new dimension to their analysis — right inside the platform they already trust," said Mauro Frasson, CEO and founder at Overcharts.

"This integration reflects our commitment to giving retail traders the same depth of market data that institutional players rely on. With OPRA and CME futures options now available through Overcharts, dxFeed continues to close the gap between professional and retail trading infrastructure," said Aleksandr Bogrianov, Head of Retail Products at dxFeed.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

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Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]

About Overcharts

Overcharts is a fast, intuitive, professional technical analysis and trading platform with multiple data feeds, designed by traders for traders. Founded by Mauro Frasson, Overcharts was built on the belief that great trading tools shouldn't come at the cost of usability or price. The platform's mission is to give traders the best possible trading experience and chart analysis — all in a single platform, at a reasonable price.

SOURCE dxFeed