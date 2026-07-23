dxFeed Launches dxScript: An AI-Native Scripting Language for Technical Analysis

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced the launch of dxScript — a JavaScript-based scripting language purpose-built for technical analysis, with a native integration layer designed for AI agents and large language models.

Traders can now describe a strategy in plain language - and get a working indicator in seconds, running on institutional-grade market data

dxScript enables traders and developers to calculate custom indicators powered by dxFeed's real-time and historical market data, visualize complex multi-series outputs, and — through a built-in AI assistant — generate fully functional indicator code directly from a plain-language description. A trader can describe what they want in plain English, or simply dictate it — and the assistant translates it into working dxScript code instantly. Demo access is available here.

From words to working indicator

The AI assistant handles the entire translation layer: the trader describes the logic, the assistant generates verified, executable code. No programming experience required. The same workflow will soon extend to full charting-based strategy construction — removing any remaining barrier between idea and implementation.

Built for the AI era, designed for humans

dxScript is JavaScript-based — one of the most widely adopted programming languages in the world and one of the largest training datasets for LLMs. This is a deliberate architectural choice: the language's object model is specifically engineered to minimize the most common LLM error patterns, while remaining fully human-readable. Documentation is also available in llms.txt format, making it natively consumable by AI agents. The result is a language that works as naturally with a human developer as it does with an AI.

Production-ready tooling included

The platform ships with integrated code verification and execution tooling, a domain-specialized AI agent with built-in expertise in technical analysis indicator construction, and real-time data handling with proper state management for live trading environments.

SaaS and API-first

dxScript is available as a cloud-hosted solution and as an API-first integration — straightforward to start, easy to embed within existing trading platforms, charting solutions, and brokerage infrastructure.

On the roadmap: custom trading strategies with historical backtesting powered by dxFeed's Aggregated Charting Services (ACS); strategy analytics covering execution scenarios on historical data; signal notifications for live trading triggers; and full integration of the dxScript engine and AI assistant into dxCharts, dxFeed's embeddable charting library.

"Traders have always had ideas — what they've lacked is the ability to act on them without writing code. dxScript closes that gap entirely. You describe the strategy, the AI builds it, and dxFeed's infrastructure runs it at scale. That's not a feature update — that's a different category of tool," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed.

Powered by Award-Winning dxFeed IaaS

dxScript is built on and fully integrated with dxFeed's award-winning Market Data Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) — recognized as Best Infrastructure Provider by the Sell-Side Technology Awards.

The dxFeed IaaS provides the complete technology stack for market data delivery and analytics at scale, and now serves as the runtime environment for dxScript-powered workflows. Within this infrastructure, clients can run:

Data distribution — delivering real-time and historical market data across asset classes to end users and platforms

— delivering real-time and historical market data across asset classes to end users and platforms Custom script execution — running indicator and strategy logic within dxFeed's own secure, low-latency infrastructure

For clients who want a fully integrated solution, dxFeed can deliver the entire stack — from data feeds and analytics infrastructure to charting front-end — as a turnkey deployment. For those with existing platforms, dxScript and the AI assistant can be embedded directly via API. More details about dxScript and various usage options can be found here. Check out a demo here.

This positions dxFeed as a one-stop partner for trading platforms seeking to add AI-powered analytics capabilities without building the underlying infrastructure from scratch.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

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Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed