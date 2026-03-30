NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for affordable market data subscriptions, discounted trading tools, or a way to access real-time stock, forex, and index data without paying full price, dxFeed has launched a limited-time Spring Sale designed specifically for retail traders.

Running from March 30 to April 12, 2026, the campaign offers up to 64% off professional-grade market data feeds, making it significantly easier for individual traders to access the same level of data typically used by institutional participants—at a fraction of the cost.

dxFeed Introduces Spring Sale on Market Data Subscriptions - Up to 64% Off Tools for Retail Traders

As part of the campaign, non-professional users can benefit from one full month at a discounted rate, with standard subscription pricing applying from the second month unless canceled. Please note that the availability of specific offerings may vary depending on the trading platform or application, and not all data packages may be accessible across all supported platforms.

Featured Offers

This year's Spring Sale includes a curated selection of powerful data feeds and analytics tools designed to support smarter trading decisions:

dxFeed Scanner for Cboe One Feed — $9 (53% off)

dxFeed Market Indicator — $14 (64% off)

Cboe EDGX Equities Market Depth — $34 (42% off)

Composite Forex Feed — $14 (52% off)

Nasdaq Global Indices — $9 (40% off)

Empowering Retail Traders with Professional-Grade Data

With increasing market volatility and the growing sophistication of retail trading strategies, access to reliable and timely market data has become essential. The dxFeed Spring Sale is designed to lower the barrier to entry, enabling traders to leverage institutional-grade data tools at a significantly reduced cost.

From real-time equities and forex data to market depth and advanced indicators, the offering supports a wide range of trading styles—from short-term strategies to longer-term portfolio analysis.

How to Get Started

To access the Spring Sale offers:

Visit get.dxfeed.com Select your preferred trading platform Activate your discounted subscription

This limited-time campaign provides a unique opportunity for retail traders to upgrade their data infrastructure, test new tools, and enhance their decision-making without committing to full pricing upfront.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

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Contact dxFeed: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kate Zapekina

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SOURCE dxFeed