NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data provider, has announced the Easter Sale, offering a 15% discount on all market data subscriptions available through dxFeed retail data distribution partner networks . The promotion will run from March 27, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

dxFeed Launches 15% Easter Sale for Market Data Subscriptions in Retail Partner Networks

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, individuals must be non-professional market data subscribers and not have an active subscription to dxFeed market data feeds. By using the promo code EASTER2024 at checkout, customers will receive a 15% discount on the first month's subscription for any display terminal offered by dxFeed's retail partners.

For more information on dxFeed's Easter Sale and to subscribe to market data feeds, please visit our site linked below:

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to elevate your trading experience with dxFeed's market data solutions. Subscribe today and unlock the power of accurate and timely market information.

Key details of the promotion:

Promo Code : EASTER2024

: EASTER2024 Discount: 15%

Number of Billing Cycles: 1

Expiration Date: April 7, 2024

For non-professionals who don't have an active subscription to dxFeed market data feeds

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project". dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed:

Kate Zapekina

+1 201 685-9280

[email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed