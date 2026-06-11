dxFeed Retail Expands Its Partner Ecosystem with XFlow Trading

Professional Market Data Now Available to Order Flow Education Community

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global market data and financial technology provider, announced a new partnership with XFlow Trading — an innovative online order flow trading education platform. XFlow Trading joins dxFeed's growing network of integrated platform partners accessible via get.dxfeed.com.

Professional Market Data Now Available to Order Flow Education Community

The integration gives XFlow Trading's community of active retail traders direct access to dxFeed professional-grade market data, including Level 2 depth-of-market data, used for the live heatmap and DOM Side Ladder on the chart, plus the historical heatmap trail via the ORCS Bridge.

"Traders who learn order flow need order flow data they can actually trust," said Aleksandr Bogrianov, Head of Retail Products at dxFeed. "XFlow Trading has built one of the most serious retail education communities in Central Europe, and we're proud to be the data layer that brings their learning to life with real, exchange-direct market depth."

A Growing Retail Partner Ecosystem

XFlow Trading joins an expanding portfolio of platforms integrated with dxFeed's retail data infrastructure at get.dxfeed.com, which serves active traders, trading educators, and platform developers who require direct-exchange data without enterprise-level complexity.

"We're traders first, so we know exactly what our community needs to compete. dxFeed brings the depth and accuracy we'd want for ourselves, now in the hands of every retail trader on XFlow," said Václav Dlabač, Co-Founder of XFlow Trading.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

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Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]

About XFlow

XFlow Trading is a Czech trading technology company behind XF Charts, a modern order flow charting platform for retail traders. XF Charts brings granular order flow analysis, including footprint charts, live depth of market heatmaps, MBO (Market by Order) data indicators, and other proprietary studies, within reach of everyday traders, putting the kind of edge once reserved for professionals into a tool anyone can open in a web browser. The platform runs entirely online, with no downloads or installations required. XFlow also runs XF Academy, where Czech and Slovak traders learn orderflow and to see the market the way professionals do.

SOURCE dxFeed