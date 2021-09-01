DxSherpa Technologies Advances to a Premier ServiceNow Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DxSherpa Technologies is pleased to announce that they have achieved Premier ServiceNow partnership status in the United States territory. Previously, DxSherpa had operated as a Premier Partner in global markets, but now has gained authorization from ServiceNow to provide planning and implementation services, staff augmentation services, and product resale in the US.

"While we already have an active and growing customer base in the US, we are excited to make it official by establishing our US subsidiary, DxSherpa Technologies Inc., and adding the US territory to our ServiceNow partnership accreditation," said Greg Specht, Sr. Director Sales of DxSherpa. "We can now serve our US customers' needs for Digital Transformation guidance, configuration, development, and licensing with the full support of ServiceNow."

DxSherpa is an Enterprise Service Management Consulting and Outsourcing company that has worked with many of the world's leading brands across 4 continents to transform their IT, employee, and customer workflows using the ServiceNow Now Platform. The DxSherpa team of ServiceNow practitioners is driving digital transformation for clients across a dynamic range of sectors, including Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Digital Media, Managed Service Providers, and the Public Sector. The DxSherpa team of accredited professionals is trusted to provide mission-critical ServiceNow technology, expertise and best practices to simplify and optimize the client's path to Digital Transformation.

DxSherpa's transition to Premier Partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate DxSherpa's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

About DxSherpa Technologies

DxSherpa Technologies is a high-growth, global IT services company with headquarters in the US and India. As a ServiceNow Premier Partner, we serve medium to large enterprises across Asia, Europe, and North America. We have built and developed a dedicated and focused team of 250+ consultants to serve our expanding client base across multiple disciplines on the ServiceNow Now Platform. We believe in building trust and work satisfaction among our Employees, Customers and Partners by continually enhancing our skills to deliver excellence

