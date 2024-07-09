DxTEL Expands Leadership Team With Broadband Industry Veterans

Brian Snider and John Sullivan join C-suite as DxTEL continues expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTEL, a leading broadband marketing software and services company, announces the addition of Brian Snider and John Sullivan to their leadership team. Snider, the founder and former CEO of Lit Communities, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, and Sullivan, former CIO of Lit Communities, will take over as Chief Revenue Officer.

"With the addition of Brian and John, our collective first-hand experience in funding, building and growing ISPs is unrivaled in the industry," said Robert Gilbert, Principal and COO of DxTEL. "Unlike other agencies that service broadband providers along with banks, hospitals and other clients, our team focuses solely on solving challenges today's broadband providers face," said Gilbert.

"They are far more focused on their clients than themselves, I saw this firsthand when I was one of those clients."

Over 200 providers, ranging from rural cooperatives and municipal networks to family-owned or equity-backed startups, rely on DxTEL's platforms or consulting services, making DxTEL the largest independently-owned marketing firm exclusively focused on the broadband industry.

"I've always been struck by how 'under the radar' DxTEL is, and I think that speaks volumes about their approach to business," said Snider. "They are far more focused on their clients than themselves, something I saw firsthand when I was one of those clients."

DxTEL's SaaS driven approach can be seen in platforms like Harper, Fiber Homes and Fiber Gaming Network, all of which provide turn-key solutions at affordable prices. Further, DxTEL's in-house development team allows for rapid deployment of platform updates and improvements, as well as brand new innovation.

"When I was on the provider side and a DxTEL client, I was always impressed by their ability to bring innovative solutions to the table," said Sullivan. "While others talk about innovation, DxTEL has demonstrated it by building industry-leading platforms for providers of all sizes."

About DxTEL

DxTEL is on a mission to provide broadband providers with the insight, strategy, materials and tools to effectively and efficiently communicate the advantages of fiber Internet—all for the growth of rural communities, local providers, and rural America. DxTEL offers plug-and-play marketing solutions, like Fiber Homes, Fiber Gaming Network, and the Harper Broadband Marketing Library, as well as hands-on integrated support. Modern cooperatives and independent providers across North America trust DxTEL to help them leverage their local edge and succeed in connecting their communities to the world. Learn more at DxTEL.net or by following Fiber Homes , Fiber Gaming Network , or Harper on LinkedIn.

