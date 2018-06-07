DxTerity Announces Preliminary Results from the LIFT Study will be Presented at the 2018 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DxTerity, a patient-centric genomics company developing at-home RNA monitoring blood tests for immune-mediated diseases, today announced that data from the LIFT (Lupus Interval Monitoring to Manage Disease Flare and Enable Treatment Optimization) study will be presented at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) meeting held June 13-16, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The LIFT study evaluated interferon gene expression levels in participants with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) using the patented DxCollect® Fingerstick Collection Kit that stabilizes RNA at ambient temperature with self-collected blood samples.
"We are committed to developing tools for rheumatologists to improve lupus disease management," said Bob Terbrueggen, PhD, CEO and founder, DxTerity. "From-home access to patients with lupus and regular monitoring for biological changes may provide real-world insights into how to personalize care."
DxTerity's LIFT study presentations at EULAR are as follows. The EULAR abstracts can be found online at http://www.congress.eular.org/.
LIFT Study Poster Presentations
Title: Comparison of different type 1 IFN signatures demonstrates concordance in a real-world, home-monitored systemic lupus erythematosus cohort
Abstract #: SAT0041
Date: Saturday, June 16, 2018: 10:30AM- 12:00PM CEST
Title: The LIFT study's direct-to-patient design provides reliable self-reported data from lupus patients
Abstract #: FRI0606
Date: Friday, June 15, 2018: 11:45AM to 13:30PM CEST and poster tour
About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common form of lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease affecting approximately 1.5 million individuals in the U.S., primarily women of color. SLE produces autoantibodies that lead the body to attack its own tissue and organs. Symptoms include painful or swollen joints, extreme fatigue, unexplained fever, skin rash, and organ damage.
About DxTerity
DxTerity is a patient-centric genomics company bringing the power of real-world genomics with From-Home RNA monitoring to improving the management of immune-mediated diseases. With patented and proprietary technologies that engage patients where they live, DxTerity is increasing clinical study efficiency while helping to provide a more complete picture of an individual's health with regular RNA measurements. DxTerity also provides services and technologies to partner organizations, including running population-scale genomic studies. For more information, please visit www.DxTerity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
The DxCollect® Fingerstick Collection Kit is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedure.
